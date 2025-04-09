Which golfers attended Scottie Scheffler's Masters Champions Dinner? List explored

On Tuesday, April 8, Scottie Scheffler hosted the Champions Dinner for the 2025 Masters. The annual tradition was held to celebrate Scheffler's triumph at Augusta National last year.
The dinner featured most of the former Green Jacket winners, with more than 30 Masters champions in attendance.
Here's a look at the veteran golfers who attended the Masters Champions Dinner 2025:
- Gary Player
- Charles Coody
- Tommy Aaron
- Jack Nicklaus
- Raymond Floyd
- Tom Watson
- Fuzzy Zoeller
- Ben Crenshaw
- Craig Stadler
- Mark O’Meara
- Bernhard Langer
- Nick Faldo
- Ian Woosnam
- Larry Mize
- Fred Couples
- José María Olazábal
- Angel Cabrera
- Mike Weir
- Phil Mickelson
- Zach Johnson
- Bubba Watson
- Trevor Immelman
- Sergio Garcia
- Adam Scott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Dustin Johnson
- Danny Willett
- Jordan Spieth
- Patrick Reed
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
Here's a look at the menu for Scottie Scheffler's Masters 2025 Champions Dinner:
Appetizers
- Cheeseburger Sliders Served Scottie-Style
- Firecracker Shrimp Sweet Thai Chili & Sriracha Mayo
- Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites Pecorino Cheese, Tomato Basil Sauce
First Course
- Texas-Style Chili Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, Corn Chips
Main course
- Choice of Wood-Fired Cowboy Ribeye or Blackened Redfish Family Style Macaroni & Cheese,
- Jalapeño Creamed Corn, Soy Glazed Brussels Sprouts, Chipotle-Lime Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Dessert
- Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Notable absentees included Sandy Lyle, Vijay Singh, and Tiger Woods. Woods is not competing this year due to Achilles surgery, while Singh withdrew from the tournament on Monday. Lyle last played at Augusta two years ago.
Can Scottie Scheffler win the Masters 2025? Odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Masters 2025 (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler: +400
- Rory McIlroy: +650
- Jon Rahm: +1400
- Collin Morikawa: +1600
- Ludvig Åberg: +1800
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
- Justin Thomas: +2200
- Joaquin Niemann: +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2800
- Brooks Koepka: +3000
- Jordan Spieth: +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3500
- Shane Lowry: +3500
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- Patrick Cantlay: +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
- Robert MacIntyre: +5500
- Russell Henley: +5500
- Min Woo Lee: +5500
- Will Zalatoris: +5500
- Cameron Smith: +6000
- Akshay Bhatia: +6500
- Corey Conners: +7500
- Tony Finau: +7500
- Jason Day: +8000
- Sepp Straka: +8000
- Wyndham Clark: +8000
- Dustin Johnson: +8000
- Sergio Garcia: +8000
- Sahith Theegala: +9000
- Patrick Reed: +9000
- Keegan Bradley: +11000
- Tom Kim: +11000
- Justin Rose: +11000
- Sungjae Im: +11000
- Brian Harman: +11000
- Daniel Berger: +11000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +12000
- Adam Scott: +12000
- Sam Burns: +12000
- Davis Thompson: +12000
- Phil Mickelson: +12000
- Billy Horschel: +15000
- Taylor Pendrith: +15000
- Aaron Rai: +15000
- Byeong Hun An: +15000
- J. J. Spaun: +15000
- Maverick McNealy: +15000
- Lucas Glover: +17000
- Thomas Detry: +17000
- Michael Kim: +17000
- Cameron Young: +17000
- Nicolai Højgaard: +20000
- Denny McCarthy: +20000
- Rasmus Højgaard: +20000