Which golfers attended Scottie Scheffler's Masters Champions Dinner? List explored

On Tuesday, April 8, Scottie Scheffler hosted the Champions Dinner for the 2025 Masters. The annual tradition was held to celebrate Scheffler's triumph at Augusta National last year.

The dinner featured most of the former Green Jacket winners, with more than 30 Masters champions in attendance.

Here's a look at the veteran golfers who attended the Masters Champions Dinner 2025:

Gary Player Charles Coody Tommy Aaron Jack Nicklaus Raymond Floyd Tom Watson Fuzzy Zoeller Ben Crenshaw Craig Stadler Mark O’Meara Bernhard Langer Nick Faldo Ian Woosnam Larry Mize Fred Couples José María Olazábal Angel Cabrera Mike Weir Phil Mickelson Zach Johnson Bubba Watson Trevor Immelman Sergio Garcia Adam Scott Charl Schwartzel Dustin Johnson Danny Willett Jordan Spieth Patrick Reed Hideki Matsuyama Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm

Here's a look at the menu for Scottie Scheffler's Masters 2025 Champions Dinner:

Appetizers

Cheeseburger Sliders Served Scottie-Style

Firecracker Shrimp Sweet Thai Chili & Sriracha Mayo

Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites Pecorino Cheese, Tomato Basil Sauce

First Course

Texas-Style Chili Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, Corn Chips

Main course

Choice of Wood-Fired Cowboy Ribeye or Blackened Redfish Family Style Macaroni & Cheese,

Jalapeño Creamed Corn, Soy Glazed Brussels Sprouts, Chipotle-Lime Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Notable absentees included Sandy Lyle, Vijay Singh, and Tiger Woods. Woods is not competing this year due to Achilles surgery, while Singh withdrew from the tournament on Monday. Lyle last played at Augusta two years ago.

Can Scottie Scheffler win the Masters 2025? Odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Masters 2025 (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +650

Jon Rahm: +1400

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Ludvig Åberg: +1800

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Bryson DeChambeau: +2000

Justin Thomas: +2200

Joaquin Niemann: +2800

Hideki Matsuyama: +2800

Brooks Koepka: +3000

Jordan Spieth: +3300

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500

Shane Lowry: +3500

Viktor Hovland: +3500

Patrick Cantlay: +3500

Tyrrell Hatton: +4000

Robert MacIntyre: +5500

Russell Henley: +5500

Min Woo Lee: +5500

Will Zalatoris: +5500

Cameron Smith: +6000

Akshay Bhatia: +6500

Corey Conners: +7500

Tony Finau: +7500

Jason Day: +8000

Sepp Straka: +8000

Wyndham Clark: +8000

Dustin Johnson: +8000

Sergio Garcia: +8000

Sahith Theegala: +9000

Patrick Reed: +9000

Keegan Bradley: +11000

Tom Kim: +11000

Justin Rose: +11000

Sungjae Im: +11000

Brian Harman: +11000

Daniel Berger: +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +12000

Adam Scott: +12000

Sam Burns: +12000

Davis Thompson: +12000

Phil Mickelson: +12000

Billy Horschel: +15000

Taylor Pendrith: +15000

Aaron Rai: +15000

Byeong Hun An: +15000

J. J. Spaun: +15000

Maverick McNealy: +15000

Lucas Glover: +17000

Thomas Detry: +17000

Michael Kim: +17000

Cameron Young: +17000

Nicolai Højgaard: +20000

Denny McCarthy: +20000

Rasmus Højgaard: +20000

