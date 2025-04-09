Which golfers attended Scottie Scheffler's Masters Champions Dinner? List explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 09, 2025 06:45 GMT
Scottie Scheffler hosted the Champions Dinner ahead of the Masters 2025 (Image via X@Masters)
Scottie Scheffler hosted the Champions Dinner ahead of the Masters 2025 (Image via X@Masters)

On Tuesday, April 8, Scottie Scheffler hosted the Champions Dinner for the 2025 Masters. The annual tradition was held to celebrate Scheffler's triumph at Augusta National last year.

The dinner featured most of the former Green Jacket winners, with more than 30 Masters champions in attendance.

Here's a look at the veteran golfers who attended the Masters Champions Dinner 2025:

  1. Gary Player
  2. Charles Coody
  3. Tommy Aaron
  4. Jack Nicklaus
  5. Raymond Floyd
  6. Tom Watson
  7. Fuzzy Zoeller
  8. Ben Crenshaw
  9. Craig Stadler
  10. Mark O’Meara
  11. Bernhard Langer
  12. Nick Faldo
  13. Ian Woosnam
  14. Larry Mize
  15. Fred Couples
  16. José María Olazábal
  17. Angel Cabrera
  18. Mike Weir
  19. Phil Mickelson
  20. Zach Johnson
  21. Bubba Watson
  22. Trevor Immelman
  23. Sergio Garcia
  24. Adam Scott
  25. Charl Schwartzel
  26. Dustin Johnson
  27. Danny Willett
  28. Jordan Spieth
  29. Patrick Reed
  30. Hideki Matsuyama
  31. Scottie Scheffler
  32. Jon Rahm

Here's a look at the menu for Scottie Scheffler's Masters 2025 Champions Dinner:

Appetizers

  • Cheeseburger Sliders Served Scottie-Style
  • Firecracker Shrimp Sweet Thai Chili & Sriracha Mayo
  • Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites Pecorino Cheese, Tomato Basil Sauce
First Course

  • Texas-Style Chili Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, Corn Chips

Main course

  • Choice of Wood-Fired Cowboy Ribeye or Blackened Redfish Family Style Macaroni & Cheese,
  • Jalapeño Creamed Corn, Soy Glazed Brussels Sprouts, Chipotle-Lime Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Dessert

  • Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Notable absentees included Sandy Lyle, Vijay Singh, and Tiger Woods. Woods is not competing this year due to Achilles surgery, while Singh withdrew from the tournament on Monday. Lyle last played at Augusta two years ago.

Can Scottie Scheffler win the Masters 2025? Odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Masters 2025 (as per SportsLine):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +400
  • Rory McIlroy: +650
  • Jon Rahm: +1400
  • Collin Morikawa: +1600
  • Ludvig Åberg: +1800
  • Xander Schauffele: +1800
  • Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
  • Justin Thomas: +2200
  • Joaquin Niemann: +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +2800
  • Brooks Koepka: +3000
  • Jordan Spieth: +3300
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +3500
  • Shane Lowry: +3500
  • Viktor Hovland: +3500
  • Patrick Cantlay: +3500
  • Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
  • Robert MacIntyre: +5500
  • Russell Henley: +5500
  • Min Woo Lee: +5500
  • Will Zalatoris: +5500
  • Cameron Smith: +6000
  • Akshay Bhatia: +6500
  • Corey Conners: +7500
  • Tony Finau: +7500
  • Jason Day: +8000
  • Sepp Straka: +8000
  • Wyndham Clark: +8000
  • Dustin Johnson: +8000
  • Sergio Garcia: +8000
  • Sahith Theegala: +9000
  • Patrick Reed: +9000
  • Keegan Bradley: +11000
  • Tom Kim: +11000
  • Justin Rose: +11000
  • Sungjae Im: +11000
  • Brian Harman: +11000
  • Daniel Berger: +11000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: +12000
  • Adam Scott: +12000
  • Sam Burns: +12000
  • Davis Thompson: +12000
  • Phil Mickelson: +12000
  • Billy Horschel: +15000
  • Taylor Pendrith: +15000
  • Aaron Rai: +15000
  • Byeong Hun An: +15000
  • J. J. Spaun: +15000
  • Maverick McNealy: +15000
  • Lucas Glover: +17000
  • Thomas Detry: +17000
  • Michael Kim: +17000
  • Cameron Young: +17000
  • Nicolai Højgaard: +20000
  • Denny McCarthy: +20000
  • Rasmus Højgaard: +20000
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

