Which golfers are confirmed in Apple TV+'s latest golf comedy featuring Owen Wilson?

Apple TV+ will premiere another sports comedy series, Stick, featuring Owen Wilson, next month after Ted Lasso. The official trailer of the golf comedy was released on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The 10-episode series is about the story of Pryce Cahill, played by Owen Wilson, an ex-pro golfer looking for redemption by mentoring a 17-year-old golf prodigy, Santi, portrayed by Peter Dager. Several PGA Tour golfers also have cameos in Apple TV+'s latest golf comedy series, including

Collin Morikawa

Keegan Bradley

Max Homa

Wyndham Clark

Jim Nantz (CBS Sports broadcaster)

Trevor Immelman (CBS Sports broadcaster)

Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke, and Garrett Clark from Good Good Golf

Dan Rapaport, golf journalist

The trailer released last week offered a glimpse into Cahill's journey, a former golf professional who has hit rock bottom as his career was cut short two decades ago. While his marriage is in shambles, he was also fired from a dead-end job at a sporting goods store in Indiana. He then starts coaching Santi as his last shot at redemption. Apple TV+ describes the series as:

"“Stick” is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before."

The first three episodes of the golf series will be streamed on June 4, 2024. The remaining seven episodes will be released by Apple weekly, every Wednesday through July 23.

Did Owen Wilson take golf lessons for Apple TV+'s latest golf comedy?

Yes, Owen Wilson did take golf lessons for Apple TV+'s upcoming golf comedy series Stick. Wilson was given golf lessons by Canadian teaching professional Nathan Leonhardt, who was also the show's golf consultant.

Talking about coaching Wilson, Leonhard said (via British Columbia Golf):

"I have taken him out to play golf a few times. I took him out to Richmond Country Club, took him out to Point Grey and he has come out to my academy to practice a handful of times. He would be like a 15- to 20-handicap golfer, so he’s an addicted average golfer. I have tried to work on his game with him, bring him in to practice more, but he just wants to play."

Leonhardt added that during filming in Vancouver, Wilson was eager to play. He said that it was "funny" how, while on set, they would often sneak in some money games against each other.

Talking about how he got involved in the series, Wilson said (via Esquire):

"Luke had told me about hearing somebody in a tournament yelling out [nonsensically], which sounds almost like you're talking to the universe. I like that idea of Pryce feeling that way about this game. Because a lot of times these games that we play become metaphors for life."

The remaining cast of Stick includes Marc Maron, Mariana Trevino, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant, while the executive producers include Jason Keller, Owen Wilson, and Ben Silverman.

