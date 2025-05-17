Which golfers missed the cut at the PGA Championship 2025? List explored

On Friday, May 16, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 1-under 70 to take the 36-hole lead at the PGA Championship 2025. Following the second round, he finished at 8-under and held a two-shot lead over Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim, who were tied for second.

Amid the tough conditions, the cutline of the PGA Championship 2025 was set at 1-over. The tournament witnessed a number of heavyweights and veterans bowing out early at Quail Hollow.

Ludvig Aberg, who was one of the favorites to win this week, missed the cut after shooting 75. Sepp Straka, who came into the event fresh off a win at the Truist Championship, also made an early exit.

Former champions like Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson were among other notables to miss the cut at the PGA Championship 2025.

Players who missed the cut at the PGA Championship 2025 explored

Here's a list of players who missed the cutline of 1-over at the PGA Championship 2025:

Jake Knapp: +2

Jordan Spieth: +2

Tom Hoge: +2

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +2

Padraig Harrington: +2

Kurt Kitayama: +2

Sepp Straka: +2

Shane Lowry: +2

Akshay Bhatia: +2

Keith Mitchell: +3

Niklas Norgaard: +3

Justin Thomas: +3

Ludvig Åberg: +3

Hideki Matsuyama: +3

Takumi Kanaya: +3

Thriston Lawrence: +3

John Catlin: +3

Victor Perez: +3

Patrick Reed: +4

Matt McCarty: +4

Gary Woodland: +4

Jimmy Walker: +4

Patrick Fishburn: +4

Seamus Power: +4

Rickie Fowler: +4

Thomas Detry: +4

Min Woo Lee: +4

Eugenio Chacarra: +4

Sungjae Im: +5

Keita Nakajima: +5

Max McGreevy: +5

Daniel van Tonder: +5

Jacob Bridgeman: +6

Will Zalatoris: +6

Nick Taylor: +6

Dean Burmester: +6

Davis Thompson: +6

Jason Day: +6

Patrick Cantlay: +6

Lee Hodges: +6

Erik van Rooyen: +7

Cameron Smith: +7

Johnny Keefer: +7

Shaun Micheel: +8

Martin Kaymer: +8

John Parry: +8

Laurie Canter: +8

Andrew Novak: +8

Nick Dunlap: +8

Sami Valimaki: +9

Mackenzie Hughes: +9

Patrick Rodgers: +9

Tyler Collet: +9

Justin Rose: +9

John Somers: +9

Brooks Koepka: +9

Phil Mickelson: +9

Bob Sowards: +10

Michael Kartrude: +10

Eric Steger: +10

Russell Henley: +10

Tom Johnson: +10

Adam Hadwin: +11

Ryan Lenahan: +11

Karl Vilips: +11

Rico Hoey: +11

Jesse Droemer: +11

Dylan Newman: +11

Dustin Johnson: +12

Brandon Bingaman: +12

Jason Dufner: +13

Timothy Wiseman: +13

Justin Hicks: +13

Bobby Gates: +13

Brian Bergstol: +14

Michael Block: +15

Nic Ishee: +16

Larkin Gross: +19

Andre Chi: +19

Rupe Taylor: +22

Greg Koch: +23

