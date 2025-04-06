Which golfers won in quarterfinals of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025?

The 2025 T-Mobile Match Play is heading for its finale. On Saturday, April 5, the players in the LPGA Tour event played in a Round of 16 match and also the quarterfinal. Following this, three have secured their spots in the semifinal, and one quarterfinal match was postponed for Sunday, April 6.

On Saturday, sixteen players competed in the Round of 16 in head-to-head games, following which Lauren Coughlin, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ariya Jutanugarn, Maja Stark, Madelene Sagstrom, Celine Boutier, Jeeno Thitikul, and Angel Yin earned their spots in the quarterfinal.

In the T-Mobile Match Play quarterfinal, Coughlin competed against Stephanie Kyriacou, where the former registered a win by 1 up and qualified for the semifinal. In the next quarterfinal match, Jutanugarn played in a head-to-head game against Stark and won the game by 4&3.

Angel Yin also won her quarterfinal match against Jeeno Thitikul and finally qualified for the semifinal. Meanwhile, Madelene Sagstrom played against Celine Boutier and tied through 17.

The game was suspended due to darkness on Saturday, and play will resume on Sunday. Following that, the four players who won their quarterfinal game will play in the semifinal on Sunday, and the winner of the semifinal will head for the finale, which is also scheduled to take place on April 6.

Nelly Korda is the tournament defending champion. However, the American was eliminated on Day 3. She played against Ariya Jutanugarn in the Round Robin Day Three, but apparently, she had a tough time on the greens and lost the game by 1 up.

Danielle Kang was also eliminated after Day 3. Gaby Lopez defeated her by 5&4. Some other big names lost on Day 3 were Lydia Ko, Carlota Ciganda defeated the Kiwi player by 2 up, Charley Hull lost her game to Esther Henseleit, and Minjee Lee lost to Patty Tavatanakit.

Exploring the result of T-Mobile Match Play Day 4

On Day 4, there was the Round of 16 and also the quarterfinal, and here are the results of it:

Rounds of 16

Stephanie Kyriacou (37) def. A Lim Kim (21) 2 and 1

Lauren Coughlin (13) def. Sei Young Kim (29) 2 up

Maja Stark (24) def. Brooke Henderson (25) 5 and 4

Ariya Jutanugarn (32) def. Narin An (48) 1 up

Celine Boutier (11) def. Ashleigh Buhai (38) 28 Holes

Madelene Sagstrom (46) def. Carlota Ciganda (30) 19 Holes

Angel Yin (10) def. Mao Saigo (26) 3 and 2

Jeeno Thitikul (2) def. Nataliya Guseva (50) 8 and 7

Quarterfinals

Lauren Coughlin def. Stephanie Kyriacou, 1 up

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Maja Stark, 4 & 2

Angel Yin def. Jeeno Thitikul, 4 & 2

Madelene Sagstrom vs. Celine Boutier—Tied thru 17 (play suspended)

