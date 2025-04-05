Which golfers won in Round 3 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025?

The round robin matches of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 concluded on Friday, April 4. The Round of 16 will begin on Saturday, and single-elimination matches will continue through the quarterfinals and finals till Sunday, April 6, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The third match in the round-robin stage at T-Mobile Match Play delivered a lot of surprises across all 16 groups. Top-seeded Nelly Korda was unexpectedly edged out in her final group stage match by Ariya Jutanugarn. The match was dominated by Jutanugarn, who took the lead on the first hole.
Top seeds Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Ruoning Yin, and Ayaka Furue all lost their matches and were eliminated from the T-Mobile Match Play. Hull, who was on top of her group after round 2, saw a 6&5 defeat by Esther Henseleit.
Mao Saigo and Haeran Ryu were after their round robin matches in Group 7. Saigo advanced with a birdie. Similarly, Lauren Coughlin advanced with a birdie in Group 13 against Lucy Li in the playoffs at T-Mobile Match Play.
Let's take a look at 16 players who've qualified for the final round of 16 at T-Mobile Match Play:
- Group 1: Ariya Jutanugarn (32)
- Group 2: Jeeno Thitikul (2)
- Group 3: Carlota Ciganda (30)
- Group 4: Sei Young Kim (29)
- Group 5: Stephanie Kyriacou (37)
- Group 6: Ashleigh Buhai (38)
- Group 7: Mao Saigo (26) (won in playoffs)
- Group 8: Brooke M. Henderson (25)
- Group 9: Maja Stark (24)
- Group 10: Angel Yin (10)
- Group 11: Celine Boutier (11)
- Group 12: A Lim Kim (21)
- Group 13: Lauren Coughlin (13) (won in playoffs)
- Group 14: Madelene Sagstrom (46)
- Group 15: Nataliya Guseva (50)
- Group 16: Narin An (48)
Results of Round 3 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025
Here are the results of the third round of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025:
Rose Zhang (15) vs Megan Khang (18)
- Result: Khang won by concession
Nanna Koerstz Madsen (41) vs Bailey Tardy (56)
- Result: Madsen won by 1UP
Jennifer Kupcho (33) vs Brittany Altomare (64)
- Result: Kupcho won by 3&2
Angel Yin (10) vs Jin Hee Im (23)
- Result: Yin won by 4&3
Pajaree Anannarukarn (42) vs Moriya Jutanugarn (55)
- Result: Tied
Haeran Ryu (7) vs Mao Saigo (26)
- Result: Ryu won by 1UP
Andrea Lee (39) vs Linnea Strom (58)
- Result: Lee won by 3&2
Albane Valenzuela (47) vs Nataliya Guseva (50)
- Result: Guseva won by 1UP
Yealimi Noh (16) vs Yuka Saso (17)
- Result: Noh won by 1UP
Narin An (48) vs Hinako Shibuno (49)
- Result: An won by 2UP
Amy Yang (12) vs A Lim Kim (21)
- Result: Kim won by 2UP
Jenny Shin (44) vs Grace Kim (53)
- Result: Shin won by 2UP
Ayaka Furue (5) vs Nasa Hataoka (28)
- Result: Hataoka won by 3&2
Stephanie Kyriacou (37) vs Auston Kim (60)
- Result: Tied
Lauren Coughlin (13) vs Ina Yoon (20)
- Result: Coughlin won by 1UP
Mi Hyang Lee (45) vs Lucy Li (52)
- Result: Li won by 2&1
Ruoning Yin (4) vs Sei Young Kim (29)
- Result: Kim won by 3&1
Chanettee Wannasaen (36) vs Yuna Nishimura (61)
- Result: Wannasaen won by 3&2
Sarah Schmelzel (43) vs Somi Lee (54)
- Result: Schmelzel won by 1UP
Celine Boutier (11) vs Allisen Corpuz (22)
- Result: Boutier won by 1UP
Charley Hull (6) vs Esther Henseleit (27)
- Result: Henseleit won by 5&4
Ashleigh Buhai (38) vs Alexa Pano (59)
- Result: Buhai won by 4&3
Gabriela Ruffels (35) vs Hira Naveed (62)
- Result: Tied
Lydia Ko (3) vs Carlota Ciganda (30)
- Result: Ciganda won by 2UP
Jeeno Thitikul (2) vs Hye-Jin Choi (31)
- Result: Thitikul won by 5&3
Gaby Lopez (34) vs Danielle Kang (63)
- Result: Lopez won by 5&4
Madelene Sagstrom (46) vs Jasmine Suwannapura (51)
- Result: Sagstrom won by 4&2
Minjee Lee (14) vs Patty Tavatanakit (19)
- Result: Tavatanakit won by 1UP
Hyo Joo Kim (9) vs Maja Stark (24)
- Result: Stark won by 2&1
Leona Maguire (40) vs Peiyun Chien (57)
- Result: Maguire won by 2&1
Jin Young Ko (8) vs Brooke M. Henderson (25)
- Result: Henderson won by concession
Nelly Korda (1) vs Ariya Jutanugarn (32)
- Result: Jutanugarn won by 1UP