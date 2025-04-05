Which golfers won in Round 3 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025?

The round robin matches of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 concluded on Friday, April 4. The Round of 16 will begin on Saturday, and single-elimination matches will continue through the quarterfinals and finals till Sunday, April 6, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

The third match in the round-robin stage at T-Mobile Match Play delivered a lot of surprises across all 16 groups. Top-seeded Nelly Korda was unexpectedly edged out in her final group stage match by Ariya Jutanugarn. The match was dominated by Jutanugarn, who took the lead on the first hole.

Top seeds Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Ruoning Yin, and Ayaka Furue all lost their matches and were eliminated from the T-Mobile Match Play. Hull, who was on top of her group after round 2, saw a 6&5 defeat by Esther Henseleit.

Ad

Trending

Mao Saigo and Haeran Ryu were after their round robin matches in Group 7. Saigo advanced with a birdie. Similarly, Lauren Coughlin advanced with a birdie in Group 13 against Lucy Li in the playoffs at T-Mobile Match Play.

Let's take a look at 16 players who've qualified for the final round of 16 at T-Mobile Match Play:

Group 1: Ariya Jutanugarn (32)

Ariya Jutanugarn (32) Group 2: Jeeno Thitikul (2)

Jeeno Thitikul (2) Group 3: Carlota Ciganda (30)

Carlota Ciganda (30) Group 4: Sei Young Kim (29)

Sei Young Kim (29) Group 5: Stephanie Kyriacou (37)

Stephanie Kyriacou (37) Group 6: Ashleigh Buhai (38)

Ashleigh Buhai (38) Group 7: Mao Saigo (26) (won in playoffs)

Mao Saigo (26) (won in playoffs) Group 8: Brooke M. Henderson (25)

Brooke M. Henderson (25) Group 9: Maja Stark (24)

Maja Stark (24) Group 10: Angel Yin (10)

Angel Yin (10) Group 11: Celine Boutier (11)

Celine Boutier (11) Group 12: A Lim Kim (21)

A Lim Kim (21) Group 13: Lauren Coughlin (13) (won in playoffs)

Lauren Coughlin (13) (won in playoffs) Group 14: Madelene Sagstrom (46)

Madelene Sagstrom (46) Group 15: Nataliya Guseva (50)

Nataliya Guseva (50) Group 16: Narin An (48)

Ad

Results of Round 3 of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025

Here are the results of the third round of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025:

Rose Zhang (15) vs Megan Khang (18)

Result: Khang won by concession

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (41) vs Bailey Tardy (56)

Result: Madsen won by 1UP

Jennifer Kupcho (33) vs Brittany Altomare (64)

Result: Kupcho won by 3&2

Angel Yin (10) vs Jin Hee Im (23)

Result: Yin won by 4&3

Pajaree Anannarukarn (42) vs Moriya Jutanugarn (55)

Ad

Result: Tied

Haeran Ryu (7) vs Mao Saigo (26)

Result: Ryu won by 1UP

Andrea Lee (39) vs Linnea Strom (58)

Result: Lee won by 3&2

Albane Valenzuela (47) vs Nataliya Guseva (50)

Result: Guseva won by 1UP

Yealimi Noh (16) vs Yuka Saso (17)

Result: Noh won by 1UP

Narin An (48) vs Hinako Shibuno (49)

Result: An won by 2UP

Amy Yang (12) vs A Lim Kim (21)

Result: Kim won by 2UP

Jenny Shin (44) vs Grace Kim (53)

Result: Shin won by 2UP

Ad

Ayaka Furue (5) vs Nasa Hataoka (28)

Result: Hataoka won by 3&2

Stephanie Kyriacou (37) vs Auston Kim (60)

Result: Tied

Lauren Coughlin (13) vs Ina Yoon (20)

Result: Coughlin won by 1UP

Mi Hyang Lee (45) vs Lucy Li (52)

Result: Li won by 2&1

Ruoning Yin (4) vs Sei Young Kim (29)

Result: Kim won by 3&1

Chanettee Wannasaen (36) vs Yuna Nishimura (61)

Result: Wannasaen won by 3&2

Sarah Schmelzel (43) vs Somi Lee (54)

Result: Schmelzel won by 1UP

Celine Boutier (11) vs Allisen Corpuz (22)

Result: Boutier won by 1UP

Ad

Charley Hull (6) vs Esther Henseleit (27)

Result: Henseleit won by 5&4

Ashleigh Buhai (38) vs Alexa Pano (59)

Result: Buhai won by 4&3

Gabriela Ruffels (35) vs Hira Naveed (62)

Result: Tied

Lydia Ko (3) vs Carlota Ciganda (30)

Result: Ciganda won by 2UP

Jeeno Thitikul (2) vs Hye-Jin Choi (31)

Result: Thitikul won by 5&3

Gaby Lopez (34) vs Danielle Kang (63)

Result: Lopez won by 5&4

Madelene Sagstrom (46) vs Jasmine Suwannapura (51)

Result: Sagstrom won by 4&2

Minjee Lee (14) vs Patty Tavatanakit (19)

Result: Tavatanakit won by 1UP

Ad

Hyo Joo Kim (9) vs Maja Stark (24)

Result: Stark won by 2&1

Leona Maguire (40) vs Peiyun Chien (57)

Result: Maguire won by 2&1

Jin Young Ko (8) vs Brooke M. Henderson (25)

Result: Henderson won by concession

Nelly Korda (1) vs Ariya Jutanugarn (32)

Result: Jutanugarn won by 1UP

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More