The 2024 Masters is underway at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, United States. The first major of the year will now enter into its third round, with only the top 50, including ties, making the cut.

Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, and Max Homa are currently in the joint lead for the event, with an overall score of -6. DeChambeau, who is a LIV Golf player, has had a fantastic weekend so far. He has led the tournament since Day 1.

There are 13 LIV Golf players in the Masters field for the 88th edition, out of which eight have made the cut this year. Following is the list of LIV Golfers who made the cut for the 2024 Masters:

Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

Cameron Smith (-1)

Patrick Reed (E)

Brooks Koepka (+2)

Tyrrell Hatton (+2)

Phil Mickelson (+4)

Joaquin Niemann (+4)

Jon Rahm (+5)

Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, and Adrian Meronk are the LIV Golfers who failed to make the cut. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was also present to show his support for the players.

Day 2 leaderboard for 2024 Masters explored

Following is the full leaderboard for the 2024 Masters after round 2:

T1 Bryson DeChambeau -6

T1 Scottie Scheffler -6

T1 Max Homa -6

4 Nicolai Højgaard -4

T5 Cam Davis -3

T5 Collin Morikawa -3

7 Ludvig Åberg -2

T8 Danny Willett -1

T8 Ryan Fox -1

T8 Byeong Hun An -1

T8 Cameron Smith -1

T8 Matthieu Pavon -1

T8 Cameron Young -1

T8 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T15 Lucas Glover E

T15 Sepp Straka E

T15 Matt Fitzpatrick E

T15 Xander Schauffele E

T15 Adam Schenk E

T15 Patrick Reed E

T15 Kurt Kitayama E

T22 Eric Cole +1

T22 Tiger Woods +1

T24 Taylor Moore +2

T24 Corey Conners +2

T24 Harris English +2

T24 Patrick Cantlay +2

T24 Tyrrell Hatton +2

T24 Brooks Koepka +2

T30 Erik van Rooyen +3

T30 Will Zalatoris +3

T30 Neal Shipley(a) +3

T30 Akshay Bhatia +3

T30 Shane Lowry +3

T35 Phil Mickelson +4

T35 Joaquin Niemann +4

T35 Min Woo Lee +4

T35 Rory McIlroy +4

T35 Denny McCarthy +4

T35 Vijay Singh +4

T35 Adam Hadwin +4

T35 Jason Day +4

T35 Sahith Theegala +4

T44 Chris Kirk +5

T44 Tony Finau +5

T44 Jon Rahm +5

T44 Camilo Villegas +5

T44 J.T. Poston +5

T44 Keegan Bradley +5

T50 Jake Knapp +6

T50 José María Olazábal +6

T50 Luke List +6

T50 Thorbjørn Olesen +6

T50 Russell Henley +6

T50 Rickie Fowler +6

T50 Hideki Matsuyama +6

T50 Grayson Murray +6

T50 Si Woo Kim +6

T50 Adam Scott +6

T50 Tom Kim +6

The Augusta National Golf Course has yet again proven to be a challenging one for golfers. The best players in the world are battling windy conditions, and very few were even able to break par during the second round of the 2024 Masters