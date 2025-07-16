Which LIV golfers have qualified for the Open Championship 2025? Full List explored

The Open Championship 2025 is set to witness the biggest LIV Golf contingent among all four majors. Nineteen of the Saudi-backed circuit's contracted professionals are set to be in action this week.

The Open Championship 2025 will take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. The event will feature 152 players competing for the Claret Jug this week.

Among the 19 qualified LIV Golfers, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson, and Louis Oosthuizen are past winners of The Open Championship. Smith, who won in 2022, is the most recent champion, while Oosthuizen, who won in 2010, is the earliest among them.

The field also includes other major champions such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Reed. Notably, Garcia qualified for the tournament via the LIV Golf top individual ranking exemption.

Dean Burmester (Royal Cinque Ports), Lucas Herbert (West Lancashire), and Lee Westwood (Dundonald Links) made it to the field via final qualifying earlier this month.

LIV Golfers qualified for the Open Championship 2025 explored

Here's a list of LIV Golf professionals qualified for the Open Championship 2025:

Dean Burmester : Qualified via final qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports (medalist honors)

: Qualified via final qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports (medalist honors) Bryson DeChambeau : Exempt as a major champion (US Open winner)

: Exempt as a major champion (US Open winner) Sergio Garcia : Qualified through LIV Golf individual ranking

: Qualified through LIV Golf individual ranking Tyrrell Hatton : Top 50 in OWGR on 21st week of 2025 / Top 25 player in Race to Dubai 2024

: Top 50 in OWGR on 21st week of 2025 / Top 25 player in Race to Dubai 2024 Lucas Herbert : Qualified via final qualifying at West Lancashire (medalist honors)

: Qualified via final qualifying at West Lancashire (medalist honors) Dustin Johnson : The Masters Tournament Champion (2020–2025)

: The Masters Tournament Champion (2020–2025) Brooks Koepka : Exempt via major championship wins (PGA, US Open)

: Exempt via major championship wins (PGA, US Open) Jason Kokrak : Qualified via International Series Macau

: Qualified via International Series Macau Marc Leishman : Qualified via ISPS Handa Australian Open 2024

: Qualified via ISPS Handa Australian Open 2024 Tom McKibbin : Qualified via top 25 in 2024 Race to Dubai rankings

: Qualified via top 25 in 2024 Race to Dubai rankings Phil Mickelson : Exempt as a past Open Champion

: Exempt as a past Open Champion Joaquin Niemann : Qualified via top 25 in 2024 Race to Dubai rankings

: Qualified via top 25 in 2024 Race to Dubai rankings Louis Oosthuizen : Exempt as a past Open Champion

: Exempt as a past Open Champion Carlos Ortiz : Qualified via International Series Macau

: Qualified via International Series Macau Jon Rahm : Exempt as a major champion and top-10 finish at The Open Championship 2024

: Exempt as a major champion and top-10 finish at The Open Championship 2024 Patrick Reed : The first 5 players on the 2025 Federations Ranking List / Qualified via International Series Macau

: The first 5 players on the 2025 Federations Ranking List / Qualified via International Series Macau Cameron Smith : Exempt as a past Open Champion (2022)

: Exempt as a past Open Champion (2022) Henrik Stenson : Exempt as a past Open Champion (2016)

: Exempt as a past Open Champion (2016) Lee Westwood: Qualified via final qualifying at Dundonald Links (medalist honors)

