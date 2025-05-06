Which LIV golfers have qualified for the PGA Championship 2025? Full list explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 06, 2025 18:20 GMT
2023 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Brooks Koepka is among the LIV Golfers set to compete at the PGA Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Just like others, the LIV Golf stars are also set to compete at the PGA Championship 2025. This time, sixteen players from the Saudi-backed circuit are in action at the second major of the season.

The PGA Championship 2025 will take place from Thursday, May 15 to Sunday, May 18 at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will feature the superstars of golf from all over the world.

On Tuesday, May 6, Dustin Johnson, Tom McKibbin, and David Puig became the latest LIV Golf pros to earn the PGA Championship exemptions. Johnson has been in every major championship since 2009 and has won two of them. 22-year-old McKibbin is the youngest LIV star to compete in the second major of the season, while David Puig is making his second start here.

Speaking of the past PGA champions, three-time champion Brooks Koepka, two-time winner Phil Mickelson, and 2010 winner Martin Kaymer will be representing LIV Golf. Koepka was also the first LIV-signed golfer to win a major championship. For the uninitiated, Mickelson also holds the record as the oldest major champion, which he achieved in 2021 at the same event.

Among the other notables, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau will look to claim their first-ever PGA Championship win. DeChambeau will compete at his first event since winning LIV Golf Korea. He has been in tremendous form recently, including a T5 finish at the Masters Tournament last month. Besides, he also won the US Open last year and had a memorable major season.

LIV golfers competing in the PGA Championship 2025 explored

Phil Mickelson poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after his two stroke victory in the final round of the PGA Championship 2021 (Image Source: Getty)
Phil Mickelson poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after his two stroke victory in the final round of the PGA Championship 2021 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at LIV Golf professionals competing at the PGA Championship 2025:

  • Richard Bland (Cleeks GC)
  • Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)
  • Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)
  • Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)
  • Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)
  • Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC)
  • Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)
  • Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)
  • Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)
  • Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC)
  • Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)
  • David Puig (Fireballs GC)
  • Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)
  • Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)
  • Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)
  • John Catlin (Reserve)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
