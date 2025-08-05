Which LPGA players are confirmed for the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International crown in Korea?

The field for the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown is officially set, with 32 players from eight countries locking in their spots for the prestigious team event. Scheduled to take place from October 23 to 26 at New Korea Country Club in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names in women’s golf.Each team includes four players, selected based on the latest Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The United States enters as the top-seeded nation, led by World No. 2 Nelly Korda. Japan, Korea, and Australia follow closely, with all four countries featuring players inside the world's top 20. This year's edition will include 'World Team,' made up of the highest-ranked players from regions not already qualified. The squad features Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Wei-Ling Hsu.All five major champions from the 2025 season will grace the event, with Japan and Australia contributing two winners each. In total, the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will feature 23 major titles and 143 LPGA victories. Of the 32 confirmed players, 17 have previously competed at the International Crown, and 16 have represented their country in the Olympics. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere’s a look at the final team seedings and confirmed players for the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown:1. United States (42 points)Nelly Korda (2)Angel Yin (7)Megan Khang (14)Lilia Vu (19)2. Japan (50 points)Miyu Yamashita (6)Rio Takeda (11)Mao Saigo (12)Ayaka Furue (21)3. Republic of Korea (56 points)Hyo Joo Kim (8)Haeran Ryu (9)Jin Young Ko (16)Sei Young Kim (23)4. Australia (81 points)Minjee Lee (4)Hannah Green (15)Grace Kim (27)Steph Kyriacou (35)5. Thailand (96 points)Atthaya Thitikul (1)Ariya Jutanugarn (18)Chanettee Wannasaen (36)Patty Tavatanakit (41)6. Sweden (126 points)Maja Stark (13)Madelene Sagstrom (31)Ingrid Lindblad (40)Linn Grant (42)7. World Team (150 points)Lydia Ko, New Zealand (3)Charley Hull, England (10)Brooke Henderson, Canada (54)Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei (83)8. China (285 points)Ruoning Yin (5)Xiyu Lin (77)Weiwei Zhang (99)Yan Liu (104)Yealimi Noh, currently ranked No. 24, was the first American to miss out on selection.Format and Schedule for the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International CrownThe 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will unfold across four days of team match play. The first three days, from Thursday through Saturday, will feature four-ball matches, as teams will compete within their assigned pools.By the end of Saturday, the top two teams from each pool will move into Sunday’s knockout stage. The semifinals will take place in the morning, with pool winners facing the runner-up teams from the opposite group. Each semifinal will include two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match.In the afternoon, all four semifinalists will return to the course. The winners will head to the championship match, while the losing sides will clashin a third-place playoff. Both matches follow the same three-match format used in the semifinals. The total prize purse for the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown is $2 million.