Which players earned the PGA Tour card after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship? List explored

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship finished on Sunday with Chandler Blanchet lifting the title and earning the PGA Tour card. Following the event, the season also ended and 19 more players earned the Tour card for the upcoming season.

Johnny Keefer finished as the season leader thanks to the wins at the 2025 Veritex Bank Championship and 2025 NV5 Invitational. Blanchet finished behind him with two wins, including the 2025 Price Cutter Charity Championship and 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The 20 qualifiers feature a mix of experienced names as well as rookies for the 2026 season. While eight have been on Tour before, 12 players are set to be rookies for the upcoming season.

Players qualified for the PGA Tour after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship explored

Here's a look at the 20 names who have made it to the PGA Tour after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship:

Johnny Keefer: Topped KFT standings after winning the Veritex Bank Championship and 2025 NV5 Invitational. Chandler Blanchet: Won the 2025 Price Cutter Charity Championship and 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Austin Smotherman: Won the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am and 2025 Memorial Health Championship and overall13 top-25 finishes. Neal Shipley: Won the 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic and 2025 Ascendant. Emilio Gonzalez: Claimed the 2025 Albertsons Boise Open. Hank Lebioda: Won the Bahamas Golf Classic and made four more top-five finishes. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: Earned the 2025 Compliance Solutions Championship S.H. Kim: Made PGA Tour return with the 2025 AdventHealth Championship win and a couple of runner-up finishes. Christo Lamprecht: Clinched the 2025 Pinnacle Bank Championship. Davis Chatfield: No wins but but consistent play resulted in top-20 finish on 2025 KFT Points List. Runner-up finishes at 2025 Astara Chile Classic and 2025 UNC Health Championship. Zach Bauchou: Claimed the 2025 Simmons Bank Open Pierceson Coody: Seven top-10 finishes on 2025 KFT Points List, including second-place finishes at 2025 Astara Golf Championship and 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am. S.T. Lee: Six top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Jeffrey Kang: Runner-up finishes at 2025 NV5 Invitational and 2025 Albertsons Boise Open; T4 finish at 2025 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Kensei Hirata: Four top-three finishes, including co-runner-up at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and Utah Championship. Trace Crowe: Didn't play last four events but remained in top-20 on 2025 KFT Points List. Won the 2025 UNC Health Championship. John VanDerLaan: Maiden Korn Ferry Tour win at the 2025 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Zecheng Dou: Runner-up finish at 2025 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 2025 Compliance Solutions Championship, and top-25 finish at Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Sudarshan Yellamaraju: Won the 2025 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and two more top-five finishes. Pontus Nyholm: Claimed the 2025 Visit Knoxville Open title

