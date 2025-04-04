Which players are leading at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Round 2? Group standings explored

Following the second day of action at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025, eleven players remained undefeated, while the likes of Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda registered their first wins. Charley Hull halved the point in her match against Ashleigh Buhai but managed to take the top spot despite both having equal points.

Jeeno Thitikul, one of the favorites to win the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025, remains undefeated alongside Ariya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Mao Saigo, Brooke Henderson, Hyo Joo Kim, Madelene Sagstrom, A Lim Kim, Celine Boutier, and Narin An.

Rose Zhang has had a disappointing outing so far, earning just half a point from her two matches at Shadow Creek.

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 group standings explored after Round Robin, Day 2

Jeeno Thitikul at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the standings for the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after Round Robin, Day 2 (Win-loss-tie):

Group 1

Ariya Jutanugarn: 2 points (2-0-0) Nelly Korda: 1.5 points (1-0-1) Brittany Altomare: 0.5 points (0-1-1) Jennifer Kupcho: 0 points (0-2-0)

Group 2

Jeeno Thitikul: 2 points (2-0-0) Gaby Lopez: 1 point (1-1-0) Hye-Jin Choi: 1 point (1-1-0) Danielle Kang: 0 points (0-2-0)

Group 3

Gabriela Ruffels: 1 point (1-1-0) Hira Naveed: 1 point (1-1-0) Lydia Ko: 1 point (1-1-0) Carlota Ciganda: 1 point (1-1-0)

Group 4

Sei Young Kim: 2 points (2-0-0) Yuna Nishimura: 1 point (1-1-0) Ruoning Yin: 0.5 points (0-1-1) Chanettee Wannasaen: 0.5 points (0-1-1)

Group 5

Stephanie Kyriacou: 2 points (2-0-0) Ayaka Furue: 1 point (1-1-0) Nasa Hataoka: 1 point (1-1-0) Auston Kim: 0 points (0-2-0)

Group 6

Charley Hull: 1.5 points (1-0-1) Ashleigh Buhai: 1.5 points (1-0-1) Esther Henseleit: 1 point (1-1-0) Alexa Pano: 0 points (0-2-0)

Group 7

Mao Saigo: 2 points (2-0-0) Linnea Strom: 1 point (1-1-0) Haeran Ryu: 1 point (1-1-0) Andrea Lee: 0 points (0-2-0)

Group 8

Brooke M. Henderson: 2 points (2-0-0) Peiyun Chien: 1 point (1-1-0) Jin Young Ko: 0.5 points (0-1-1) Leona Maguire: 0.5 points (0-1-1)

Group 9

Hyo Joo Kim: 2 points (2-0-0) Maja Stark: 2 points (2-0-0) Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 0 points (0-2-0) Bailey Tardy: 0 points (0-2-0)

Group 10

Angel Yin: 1.5 points (1-0-1) Pajaree Anannarukarn: 1 point (1-1-0) Jin Hee Im: 1 point (1-1-0) Moriya Jutanugarn: 0.5 points (0-1-1)

Group 11

Celine Boutier: 2 points (2-0-0) Sarah Schmelzel: 1 point (1-1-0) Allisen Corpuz: 1 point (1-1-0) Somi Lee: 0 points (0-2-0)

Group 12

A Lim Kim: 2 points (2-0-0) Grace Kim: 1 point (1-1-0) Jenny Shin: 1 point (1-1-0) Amy Yang: 0 points (0-2-0)

Group 13

Lauren Coughlin: 1 point (1-1-0) Ina Yoon: 1 point (1-1-0) Mi Hyang Lee: 1 point (1-1-0) Lucy Li: 1 point (1-1-0)

Group 14

Madelene Sagstrom: 2 points (2-0-0) Minjee Lee: 1 point (1-1-0) Patty Tavatanakit: 1 point (1-1-0) Jasmine Suwannapura: 0 points (0-2-0)

Group 15

Nataliya Guseva: 1.5 points (1-0-1) Megan Khang: 1 point (1-1-0) Albane Valenzuela: 1 point (1-1-0) Rose Zhang: 0.5 points (0-1-1)

Group 16

Narin An: 2 points (2-0-0) Yealimi Noh: 1 point (1-1-0) Yuka Saso: 1 point (1-1-0) Hinako Shibuno: 0 points (0-2-0)

