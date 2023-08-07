Which players' PGA Tour seasons concluded following the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

The 2023 Wyndham Championship marked the end of the PGA Tour's regular season ahead of the Playoffs. While the win on Sunday, August 6, helped Lucas Glover qualify for this FedEx St. Jude Championship, many players fell short of making it due to Memphis.

Glover fired a 2-under 68 on Sunday to claim his first PGA Tour win in two years. He aggregated at 20-under after four rounds, beating Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An by two strokes.

For the uninitiated, only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings made it to the playoffs, and only Glover could make it inside the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship.

Here are a few prominent players whose regular season ended on Sunday:

Four players whose PGA Tour seasons ended with the 2023 Wyndham Championship

1) Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel during the final round of the Wyndham Championship

Prior to the final day at Sedgefield, Billy Horschel was in contention for the title. He was in the joint lead with the first three rounds of 67, 62, and 63 and was just one good round away from a spot in the Playoffs.

Unfortunately, Horschel shot a final round of 2-over 72 and slipped three spots to finish the Wyndham Championship in solo fourth place. As a result, his season ended in 90th place in the FedEx Cup standings. Prior to this year, he had featured in 10 straight Playoffs.

2) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry will miss the Playoffs for the first time in four years

Shane Lowry carded an even-par 70 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship to finish at T51. Despite making 15 cuts in 18 starts, Lowry didn't have an impactful season and could only make one top-10 finish this year.

The 2016 Open Champion ended his regular season on the PGA Tour in 78th place in the FedEx Cup rankings.

3) Adam Scott

Adam Scott had played in 17 consecutive playoff games until this year

The former Masters winner began the week in 81st place in the standings and was looking in great touch at Sedgefield. Even in the final round, he fired a low 63 to finish in a tie for seventh.

Unfortunately, the T7 finish wasn't enough for Adam Scott to qualify for the Playoffs, and his season ended in 72nd place in the FedEx Cup standings. The 43-year-old Australian made 15 cuts this season, and T5 at the Wells Fargo Championship was his best performance this year.

4) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas reacts after a shot on the 18th green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship

If there was someone who missed the opportunity to feature in the Playoffs by the narrowest margin, it was Justin Thomas. A bit of bad luck on the final hole at the Wyndham Championship barred him from qualifying for the Memphis event.

Justin Thomas carded a 2-under 68 on Sunday to finish T12 at Sedgefield. However, he could have finished T7 if his last chip hadn't deviated on the left, just inches away from going in for a birdie.

The 30-year-old golfer missed the Playoffs for the first time in his career, and that too by just a single stroke. He finished 71st in the FedEx Cup standings.