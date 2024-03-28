Which Soccer team does LIV Golfer Graeme McDowell support? All you need to know

Graeme McDowell is about as big of a fan of one soccer team as anyone in professional sports. The LIV Golf star is a huge supporter of Manchester United, the English soccer team in the Premier League. Being from England, he loves the sport and became a supporter of one of their most iconic clubs.

He revealed on the Fairway to Heaven podcast:

"I think the last time I went to Old Trafford, I think Kristin came with me. I think United got beat 6-0 by City that day. I haven't been back to Old Trafford since. This was when City were just beginning to be good. It was towards the end of the Ferguson era."

He went on:

"We were scheduled to meet Ferguson after the game and I remember introducing him to Kristin and told him it was her first time at Old Trafford and he said, 'Well, it should probably be her last time at Old Trafford due to the score. You know she's probably not welcome back.'"

Evidently, he must have taken that advice as he and his wife have not been back to the site of Man U's dismantling, but he remains a big fan.

Graeme McDowell has proven his massive support for Manchester United

Graeme McDowell is such a fan of the club that he passed on the 2011 Masters par-3 tournament so he could go watch the Champions League quarterfinal between Manchester United and Chelsea. That year, United went on to make it to the final, but lost to Barcelona 3-1.

Way back in 2015, McDowell did admit that he had a little trouble keeping up with the team living in America. The time zone change made it hard:

“Living in America, I haven’t followed the games as closely as I used to. They’re on at weird times over there as well so it can be hard to tune in sometimes."

He then got the pleasure of naming his all-time starting XI, as he was able to talk about the best players he believed would make the best ever lineup for Manchester United. Here's his best XI:

Peter Schmeichel

Gary Neville

Denis Irwin

Steve Bruce

Nemanja Vidic

Roy Keane

Eric Cantona

Paul Scholes

Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney

Ryan Giggs

He admitted that he hated having to relegate David Beckham and Andrei Kanchelskis to the bench, but the team just didn't have the right space for them as a starter.

Ironically, McDowell now plays for LIV Golf, a Saudi Arabian-funded circuit that represents the country's biggest foray into the sporting world. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of his all-time players for Manchester United, plays in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Graeme McDowell's leagues are from the same country

McDowell may be a professional and a very good one in one sport, but his support often crosses athletic lines to a different sport. He hasn't really revealed much of a love for other clubs in other sports, as Manchester United seem to have his heart.