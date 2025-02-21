Which team is leading the first TGL season? Standings and post-season system explored

On March 17, the first TGL playoffs will begin with the semifinal round. The league began in early January, so it is a little over the halfway mark for the season. It is officially the home stretch, so now is the time for all teams to make a push for the postseason.

Ad

Thus far, the Bay Area Golf Club is leading all clubs. They've played three matches and won all three of them, so they're at the top of the standings. Four of the six clubs can make the playoffs, so who will join them?

Right now, Los Angeles Golf Club, led by Collin Morikawa, is hot on Bay Area GC's heels. They've won two games, but they had a loss in overtime, so they're just behind the Bay.

Ad

Trending

In third is Justin Thomas' Atlanta Drive GC. They're 2-1, with all their games finishing in regulation. An overtime loss is worth a little more than a regular loss, so Atlanta falls just behind LA.

In fourth, and just above the cut line, is Xander Schauffele's New York Golf Club. They're 1-2 on the season, with all results also coming in regulation.

Just below the cut line, and perhaps a bit of cruel irony, are the two founders' teams. Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links has one overtime win and two regular losses, so they're just behind New York since the points for a regular win are a little more valuable.

Ad

In dead last is Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club. They have yet to win a single match, and they only have two chances to both get a win and try to make a last push for the playoffs.

Their final two games are against Atlanta on February 24 and against New York on March 3. Jupiter Links plays The Bay (February 25) and Atlanta (on the final regular-season day March 4) to close out their potential playoff push.

Ad

Tiger Woods laughs off embarrassing TGL moment

During his last TGL outing, Tiger Woods got the wrong reading, which led him to choose the wrong club. He needed to hit something 199 yards, but he only heard 99 and misinterpreted. He used a wedge that perfectly traveled 100 yards, but it left him well short.

Tiger Woods had a mistake at the TGL match this week (Image via Imagn)

His team did end up losing, and Woods took full blame as he said (via ESPN):

Ad

"I heard 99 yards, so I went out there and hit it. One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened. I just screwed up. That was embarrassing."

Tiger Woods laughed it off, and his TGL teammates Tom Kim and Kevin Kinser doubled over in hilarity, too. New York never trailed and won 10-3, though, so Woods' gaffe didn't hurt as much as it could have.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback