Which tour does Bubba Watson play on? A detailed look at the 2-time Masters winner

Bubba Watson is one of the most well-known golfers today. He is a two-time Masters winner who has solidified his legacy in the sport. Currently, he is playing in LIV Golf. Let's take a look at Watson's contract and career in the Saudi-backed league so far.

Bubba Watson decided to join the LIV Golf league in 2022 and received a $50 million signing bonus. Since then, Watson has established himself as a prominent figure on the LIV Golf circuit, serving as captain of the RangeGoats GC team.

As of April 2025, there is no information on how much Bubba Watson's contract with LIV Golf is worth. While the numbers have not been revealed, the golfer has discussed how his contract was structured. Watson revealed on the Fore Play Podcast in December 2023 that his contract value varies depending on the value he brings to the table.

Bubba Watson explained that the Saudi-backed league uses a formula to pay out money. As a result, each contract they offer to a golfer is carefully planned ahead of time. He stated:

"There is actually a formula. These are smart businessmen. This fund [PIF] has made it because they're smart at what they do. They own almost a piece of every company that's ever been built in the United States, right? They have a formula of how they invest their money. It's not just some made-up number, it's an actual real number for a reason." (0:45 onwards)

He added:

"They might have added on 5%, they might have added on 2% - depending on who you are. They might have added 0.5% for me. There's a formula out there that we have behind the scenes. It's not like: "here's a cheque." It's a real number for a reason."

While Watson is currently in LIV, he visited Augusta National to compete in the PGA's first major golf tournament of 2025. He finished tied for 14th, while Rory McIlroy won his first career Masters, beating Justin Rose in the playoffs.

Bubba Watson gave an excellent performance in the 2025 Masters

The Masters - Round Three - Source: Getty

Bubba Watson's return to the PGA circuit for the Masters was a great thing. When he entered the event, the fans did not have high hopes for him. However, Watson demonstrated to everyone why he had won this event twice before by delivering an outstanding performance throughout.

Bubba Watson finished tied for 14th with a total score of 285 (71-72-74-68) with three under par. Watson shot 68 in the final round, tying his career-low final round at Augusta. The last time he did something like this was during his 2012 Masters victory.

Another noteworthy thing about his appearance in the Masters is the fact that he barely made the cut. He earned his spot for the weekend by shooting 1-under-par in the first round and even par in the second, putting him among the top 50 players who made the cut, which was set at 2-over. Watson's performance confirms that he still has it in him to be a competitive golfer.

