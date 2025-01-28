“White fish and veggies": Nelly Korda reveals her 'go-to meal' when cooking at home

American professional golfer Nelly Korda recently shared details about her go-to meals when she cooks at home. She mentioned white fish and veggies as one of the signature dishes she likes to prepare when she’s in Florida.

The 26-year-old pro golfer who joined the LPGA Tour in 2017 has secured 15 career wins and 66 career top 10s. Her 2024 victories include the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship, The Chevron Championship, and the Ford Championship presented by KCC. She is also number one on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Nelly Korda talked about her personal growth and cooking preferences in a recent LPGA press conference ahead of the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions. She mentioned goulash, white fish, veggies, and roasted asparagus as her go-to meals, with condiments and toppings such as garlic and cheese. The World No. 1 said:

"I’ve been cooking a lot of goulash and then you know, in Florida, I cook a lot of white fish too. So, white fish and veggies, roasted asparagus with garlic and any type of cheese. Parmesan cheese usually.” [12:10 onwards]

Korda will participate in the 2025 LPGA HGV Tournament of Champions, which will be held over four days. Other participants include Yuka Saso, Angel Yin, Hannah Green, and defending champion Lydia Ko.

“You have to make sure your body is 100%” - Nelly Korda prioritizes staying healthy in 2025

Nelly Korda celebrates with her caddy after defeating Lydia Ko in a sudden-death playoff to win the LPGA Drive On Championship - Source: Imagn

Before revealing her go-to meals, Nelly Korda also emphasized the importance of staying healthy in 2025. She recalled the injury she suffered at the end of 2024, which cost her two LPGA events in Korea and Malaysia. Korda talked about listening to her body and deciding not to push it if she didn’t feel one hundred percent.

"You have to make sure that your body is a hundred percent. So, last year I had an injury towards the end of the year. I was so close. And so, that’s gonna be my number one goal, just to stay healthy. Like, if my body is not feeling a hundred percent, then I’m not gonna push it,” Korda said. [5:15 onwards]

In September 2024, Nelly Korda suffered a minor neck injury during practice. As a result, she withdrew from two tournaments on the LPGA Tour’s Asia swing. She was absent at the BMW Ladies Championship and the Maybank Championship.

However, regardless of her injuries, Korda still dominated the LPGA Tour in 2024, emerging as a seven-time 2024 LPGA winner, and will look to maintain that dominance in 2025.

