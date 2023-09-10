The Ryder Cup is one of the most awaited golfing events in the world. The fierce matchup between team USA and team Europe will be on display from September 29, 2023. Zach Johnson and Luke Donald will be leading team USA and team Europe respectively.

Although the role of a captain is essential for the smooth functioning of the team, a vice-captain also holds many important duties. Both the teams have highly experienced vice-captains who have played in multiple Ryder Cups. Below is a list of vice-captains for both the teams:

Team USA

Zach Johnson led team USA announced their vice-captains some time ago with the latest admission being Stewart Cink. This is his first stint as a vice-captain. However, he has played in five Ryder Cups and has also lifted the iconic trophy.

Cink will be accompanied by 11-time PGA Tour winner Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, and the veteran Fred Couples. Team USA will be banking on this highly experienced team as they look to defend their title.

Team Europe

Luke Donald has assembled interesting golfers as their vice-captains and the 5-man list also includes two brothers. Italian brother duo Edoardo Molinari and Francesco Molinari, lead the vice-captains list along with Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, and Masters Tournament winner Jose Maria Olazbal.

The lineup of vice-captains holds decades of experience between them and they have multiple Ryder Cup appearances each.

Team Europe will fight an uphill battle against Team USA in the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup will be held at the Marco Simone Golf Course in Rome. Technically, it's team Europe's home turf and they will have a slight advantage. However, captain Luke Donald and his side will be fighting an uphill battle to defeat the stronger team USA.

USA have a strong squad on paper with multiple championship winners in the team and will start as favorites. Interestingly, they have not won the Cup on an away turf for a long time.

