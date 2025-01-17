Who is Adam Bresnu? Everything about the Arab golfer setting unique record at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Adam Bresnu is an amateur golfer from Morocco, making waves this week at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He made headlines after making the cut at the ongoing DP World Tour event. He became the first Arab player to make the cut at a Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour.

Adam Bresnu currently plays at the amateur level. He has impressive stats at the amateur level, where he has won eight tournaments. His best amateur rank is 186th.

Aside from amateur tournaments, Adam Bresnu has also competed in some professional events. He is currently ranked 860th in the OWGR and has played six professional tournaments so far. Some of his notable finishes in professional events include T6 at the PIF Saudi International and T49 at the International Series Qatar.

Ahead of the start of the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, he shared his excitement about playing in the event in an article for Golf Digest Middle East. He wrote:

"It’s amazing to be here at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic! I’ve played in a lot of professional tournaments as an amateur and I played well in my last one, the Saudi International, where I finished sixth. But this event is much bigger – it’s a Rolex Series event, the environment, the players, and everything here is just incredible.

"This is only my second time in Dubai. The first was just two months ago when I won the Pan Arab Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club, but as you can see right here, this Dubai skyline is incredible," he added.

Meanwhile, the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is currently underway at Emirates Golf Club. After Friday's round, only those making the cut will qualify for the final two rounds.

A look at Adam Bresnu's performance at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Bresnu had a rough start at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in the opening round. On Thursday, January 16, he played a round of 73. The 20-year-old started the game with a bogey on the first hole during the first round. He then added another bogey on the fourth, followed by a birdie on the fifth hole. He struggled on the front nine and made two more bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes. However, he bounced back on the back nine and made three birdies and a bogey for a round of 1-over 73.

In the second round, Adam Bresnu made two birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine, along with a bogey on the 16th. At the time of writing, he jumped 40 spots on the leaderboard and tied for 47th place at 2-under.

