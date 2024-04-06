Who is Akshay Bhatia’s caddie? All about the American golfer’s bagman

Akshay Bhatia has Brian Dilley on his bag as his official caddie for tournaments. They started working together in 2023 and have been going strong since then.

Bhatia has experienced success on the PGA Tour, earning his card and winning his maiden Tour event in 2023. His bagman has been a constant support in his success.

Akshay Bhatia's caddie, Brian Dilley, is a renowned caddie with good experience in the field. He had worked with a number of PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players before joining Bhatia.

He was the bagman for LPGA Tour star golfer Suzann Petterson and was by her side during her victory at the Evian Championship in 2013. Additionally, Dilley also worked for Gerina Piller and Billy Horschel.

Akshay Bhatia was previously accompanied by his girlfriend, Presleigh Schultz, as his caddie. She worked for the budding star during his initial days as a professional golfer. However, after Dilley joined him, she took up the duties of cheering for Bhatia off the course.

Since joining hands with Brian Dilley, Akshay Bhatia has witnessed success on the tour. He won the 2023 Barracuda Championship with Dilley by his side.

Prior to working with Bhatia, Dilley worked with Aaron Wise. However, his most successful time as a caddie was witnessed while he worked for Billy Horschel. They were together for a while before splitting up in 2021. Horschel then hired Mark Fulcher, while Dilley soon joined Aaron Wise.

All about Akshay Bhatia's career

Akshay Bhatia embarked on his professional journey in 2019, shortly after competing in the Walker Cup in the same year. Initially, he competed on the PGA Tour Canada and then on the Korn Ferry Tour. Bhatia's journey on the Korn Ferry Tour commenced with a victory at the 2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

Despite a strong start, he struggled and failed to secure a spot on the PGA Tour. However, he continued to compete on the PGA Tour through sponsor exemptions, notably finishing second at the Puerto Rico Open.

This achievement granted him temporary membership on the PGA Tour, leading to his participation in the Barracuda Championship, where he clinched victory over Patrick Rodgers in a playoff and earned his PGA Tour card.

Akshay Bhatia has claimed five professional tournament victories and has showcased impressive performances on the PGA Tour in 2024.

Throughout this season, the American golfer has participated in nine tournaments, making the cut in five. His best performance during the 2024 PGA Tour season was recorded at the Texas Children's Houston Open last week, where he finished in a tie for 11th place.

Once again, Akshay Bhatia became the talk of the town for his outstanding performance at the ongoing Valero Texas Open. The 22-year-old golfer seized the lead in the game after Friday's round on April 5th.

The third round of the tournament is currently underway, with the final slated for Sunday, April 7th.