Who is Aldrich Potgieter? All you need to know about the 19-year-old who became the youngest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour

Aldrich Potgieter cemented himself as a historic golfer recently at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. Potgieter shot well enough to defeat Quade Cummins and Kyle Westmoreland by two full strokes and become the youngest Korn Ferry Tour winner of all time.

At 19 years, four months and 11 days, Potgieter broke Jason Day's record. Not only did he become the youngest on that tour, he's the youngest winner on either the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry since Ralph Guldahl at the 1931 Santa Monica Open (he was 19 years, 2 months, 3 days).

It's not the first time he's won a significant competition though. When he was just 17, he took home the trophy for the British Amateur Championship in 2022. He was the second-youngest golfer to do that.

That impressively earned him spots in the field for the 2022 Open Championship and 2023 Masters. Sadly, he missed the cut in both. However, he qualified for last year’s U.S. Open and finished a positive 63rd.

Aldrich Potgieter was born in Mossel Bay on September 13, 2004. Potgieter had a good start to his golf education, attending the Louis Oosthuizen Junior Golf Academy in South Africa.

He's been on the Korn Ferry Tour since making his pro turn, but he's inching closer to getting on to the PGA Tour now.

Aldrich Potgieter is setting records

Aldrich Potgieter is a name golf fans will want to keep track of. Even though he's not yet on the PGA Tour, the South African is making waves in the sport. He's only 19 and he could be poised for a long and impressive career.

His record-setting performance this week may be looked back on as a catalyst for that. If nothing else, it got him a little more recognition from the golf world.

This record is extremely impressive, but it's not one that the young golfer was aiming for. He said via Golf.com:

“It’s awesome. I was just trying to make the cut, trying to get that status, improve on the status. I didn’t expect this today.”

Potgieter admitted that he's been playing golf for a long time and has been good since he was young. With that in mind, he felt like his collegiate years were valuable to furthering his golf career and getting him in the door early. He said:

“I kind of saw that like I didn’t want to waste four years. I know they have great opportunities, great teams behind them and you can see a lot of the players are coming from college teams that are doing really good. That was an option, but I wanted to get the experience done and just make sure that my game is good enough and just grind it out on the Tour and learn stuff that these guys are going to have to learn now coming out of college."

He decided to do just that. After winning a tournament, he had to decide whether or not he should turn pro, which he did. That led him to Korn Ferry, where he's become a record-holder.