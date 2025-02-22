Who is Aldrich Potgieter? All you need to know about 20-yo rookie making moves at 2025 Mexico Open

Aldrich Potgieter is a professional golfer from South Africa who recently become the talk of the town after taking the lead at the Mexico Open 2025, following the second round of the tournament on Friday, February 21.

Born on 13 September 2004, Potgieter joined the Louis Oosthuizen Junior Golf Academy at a very early age to start his golf journey. He initially played the game in South Africa before moving to Australia.

Potgieter had a remarkable amateur career, highlighted by his victory in The Amateur Championship in 2022 at the age of 17. He became the second-youngest golfer to win that tournament. As an amateur, the South African has secured victories in the 2020 South Australia Junior Masters and the 2021 Western Australian Amateur, along with some other tournaments.

He started playing as a professional in 2023, competing on the Korn Ferry Tour. That year, he played in two tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing in a tie for 35th at the Compliance Solutions Championship but missing the cut at the NV5 Invitational.

In 2024, he was phenomenal with his game and won his maiden Korn Ferry Tour event at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the age of 19 years and 133 days. He became the youngest winner on the circuit.

Aldrich Potgieter shoots record-breaking 61 at Mexico Open 2025

This week, Aldrich Potgieter has been playing at the Mexico Open 2025 and was sensational in the second round of the tournament on February 21. He shot a 10-under 61 round at the PGA Tour event and in the process, became the fourth-youngest golfer in the history of the PGA Tour since 1983 to play such a low round.

Speaking of his record-breaking outing at the Mexico Open, Potgieter said (via PGA Tour):

"I knew on the back nine there was a couple of par 5s, three par 5s that I still had available to me, just tried to birdie those three and come up with a good score. Yeah, made some bonus birdies and didn't birdie the par 5s, which were unfortunate. Yeah, really happy with today."

Potgieter teed it up for the second round of the Mexico Open on the first tee hole and made six birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine for a round of 10-under. He took the lead in the game after two rounds at 16-under.

Stephan Jaeger settled in second place in a two-way tie with Brian Campbell, four strokes behind the leader at 12-under. Aaron Rai settled in solo fourth place, followed by Ben Griffin, who settled in a three-way tie with Akshay Bhatia and Isaiah Salinda at 10-under. The PGA Tour event is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, February 23.

