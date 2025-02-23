Who is Aldrich Potgieter's caddie? All you need to know about the 20-year-old rising star's bagman

Aldrich Potgieter became the talk of the town with his phenomenal performance at the 2025 Mexico Open. The South African golfer is in the lead after playing three excellent rounds at the ongoing PGA Tour event.

Over the years, Aldrich Potgieter had worked with many caddies who helped him with his game, including Christian Maas, who was on the bag of the South African golfer for a while before joining Christo Lamprecht. As per Golf Monthly, the 20-year-old is currently working with compatriot Jake Roos.

Last year, Aldrich Potgieter grabbed attention when he finished T2 at the 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge, a Sunshine Tour event. Roos, himself a professional golfer currently playing on the Sunshine Tour, was on the bag of Potgieter and provided valuable assistance.

Having graduated from the University of Stellenbosch, Jake Roos made his professional debut in 2005 and has won 16 tournaments. The 44-year-old has six wins on the Sunshine Tour and two on the Challenge Tour.

Aside from the Sunshine Tour, Roos had previously competed on the European Tour and the Challenge Tour.

Meanwhile, this week on the PGA Tour, Aldrich Potgieter is in contention to clinch the trophy heading into the final round.

A look into Aldrich Potgieter’s performance at the 2025 Mexico Open

Although Potgieter started his 2025 PGA Tour season at the Sony Open, he missed the cut in the first tournament he played in the circuit in 2025. However, following that, he again missed the cut at The American Express but then had a good outing at the Farmers Insurance Open and was tied for 15th place in the tournament.

He then teed it up at the 2025 Mexico Open with an opening round of 65 on Thursday, February 20. Aldrich Potgieter started the game on Thursday on the tenth hole and could only make two birdies on the front nine. However, on the back nine, he had some remarkable shots and made five birdies and a bogey for a round of 6-under 65.

The South African started the second round on the first tee hole on Friday, February 21. He carded six birdies on the second round’s front nine, including five back-to-back birdies. On the back nine, he carried on the momentum and added four more birdies for a round of 10-under 61. Speaking of his second-round performance, the South African said (via Tee Scripts):

"Started off really good with five birdies in a row on the front nine and that helped a lot to get momentum. Made a really good chip-in for par on 10 to keep the momentum going."

"I knew on the back nine there was a couple of par 5s, three par 5s that I still had available to me, just tried to birdie those three and come up with a good score. Yeah, made some bonus birdies and didn't birdie the par 5s, which were unfortunate. Yeah, really happy with today," he added.

In the third round on Saturday, Potgieter played another impressive round of 4-under 67 after making six birdies and two bogeys. With an overall score of 20-under, he is leading the tournament after 54 holes.

