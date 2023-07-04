Who is Alex Fitzpatrick? All you need to know about the English golfer and his relation to Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick is an English professional golfer currently playing on the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour. He is the younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, winner of the 2022 US Open.

Alex became involved in golf at a very early age and reached collegiate status in the United States by playing for the Wake Forest University men's golf team. There, he played alongside current professional players such as Eugenio Chacarra and Cameron Young.

During his collegiate golf career, Alex Fitzpatrick had outstanding performances. He earned two individual victories (2021 Valspar Collegiate and 2022 Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational).

He also helped his team win two collective tournaments (2022 Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational and 2022 ACC Championship). Other standout performances led him to rank third in team history in career stroke average (70.94).

For his collegiate golf results, Alex Fitzpatrick received several accolades. He was named to the 2022 PING All-Region Team and the 2022 All-ACC Team. He was the 2021 Ben Hogan Award Semifinalist and the 2021 Fred Haskins Award Finalist.

In 2021, Alex was called up to play in the Walker Cup representing Great Britain and in the Arnold Palmer Cup for Team International.

Alex Fitzpatrick's professional career

Alex Fitzpatrick began his professional career in 2022 after graduating from college. Since then, he has played on the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour.

From the latter, he received membership in 2023. He has played only one event, which was the HomeTown Lenders Championship. There, he failed to make the cut.

In 2022, he joined the PGA Tour Canada, where he has played five tournaments, all in the past season. He has managed to make three cuts, and his best result so far is the T11 obtained at the Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open.

The DP World Tour is the circuit where Alex has been able to perform the most. Between 2022 and 2023, he played 17 tournaments, with 12 cuts made. His best result is the T3 achieved in B-NL Challenge Trophy in 2023. Another interesting result is the T9 achieved in The Challenge presented by KGA in 2023.

However, his record on the DP World Tour had started four years before he turned professional. He made his debut at the 2018 Porsche European Open, where he missed the cut.

Alex Fitzpatrick already made his PGA Tour debut, although he has not earned his membership. He has participated in two tournaments and made the cut in one of them.

His debut came at the 2022 Valspar Championship, for which he received an exemption by winning the 2021 Valspar Collegiate. There, he had a fairly decent showing, playing for +1 after the first two rounds.

Then, Alex played in the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he had one of the best results of his career so far. He not only made the cut but also finished T19 and scored two rounds of 62 (first and third), which are undoubtedly milestones in his young career.

His next appearance on the PGA Tour, as reported, will also be his debut in major tournaments, as he will be present at The Open Championship in 2023.

