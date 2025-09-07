Who is Alfredo Garcia-Heredia? Meet the Spaniard in contention at the Irish Open 2025

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia sparked many conversations in the golf community following his stellar performances at this week's DP World Tour event. The golfer has been showcasing his skills at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open and stands in contention at the tournament.
Heading into the final round of the event at The K Club, the Spaniard sits in solo third place and is three strokes behind leader Adrien Saddier. He seeks to earn his maiden title on the circuit on Sunday.
Garcia-Heredia was born on December 19, 1981, in Gijon. His journey in the sport began at the age of 14 when he was introduced to the game by his uncles. Hailing from a long line of golfers, his passion for golf led to a highly successful career as an amateur.
Having won the 2001 Spanish Amateur Open Strokeplay Championship, he went on to represent Europe in the prestigious Bonallack Trophy and at the St. Andrews Trophy. Following a victory at the 2004 Eisenhower Trophy, he turned professional in 2005.
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia began his professional career on the Challenge Tour. Determined to play on the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour), he participated in Q-School nine times from 2005 to 2012, earning his card in 2008 and 2010.
He won his first and lone event as a professional at the 2021 B-NL Challenge Trophy in stellar fashion by winning on the seventh playoff hole to defeat four other players. The now 43-year-old earned his card again for the 2022 season when he placed 6th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings.
Apart from golf, Garcia-Heredia has a passion for fishing. When not competing on some of the world's biggest stages, he enjoys catching sea bass on the north coast. He also enjoys watching football.
How much money has Alfredo Garcia-Heredia earned?
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia has played 160 tournaments on the DP World Tour. Seeking to earn his maiden victory on the circuit this week, he has made 71 cuts so far and earned a position inside the top 10 on six occasions.
Since 2002, the Spaniard has earned over a whopping €1,395,013. Here's a look at Alfredo Garcia-Heredia's top four paydays throughout his career on the DP World Tour (via DP World Tour):
2024 Omega European Masters
- Finish - 2nd place
- Points - 555.0 points
- Prize Money Earned - €321,574.82
2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
- Finish - 2nd place
- Points - 222.0 points
- Prize Money Earned - €110,000.00
2008 Open de Espana
- Finish - 4th place
- Points - 84,933.3 points
- Prize Money Earned - €84,933.33
2022 Horizon Irish Open
- Finish - 24th place
- Points - 60.3 points
- Prize Money Earned - €57,043.11
If Garcia-Heredia wins this week's 2025 Amgen Irish Open, he will go home with a massive check worth $1,020,000.