Who is Alfredo Garcia-Heredia? Meet the Spaniard in contention at the Irish Open 2025

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia sparked many conversations in the golf community following his stellar performances at this week's DP World Tour event. The golfer has been showcasing his skills at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open and stands in contention at the tournament.

Ad

Heading into the final round of the event at The K Club, the Spaniard sits in solo third place and is three strokes behind leader Adrien Saddier. He seeks to earn his maiden title on the circuit on Sunday.

Garcia-Heredia was born on December 19, 1981, in Gijon. His journey in the sport began at the age of 14 when he was introduced to the game by his uncles. Hailing from a long line of golfers, his passion for golf led to a highly successful career as an amateur.

Ad

Trending

Having won the 2001 Spanish Amateur Open Strokeplay Championship, he went on to represent Europe in the prestigious Bonallack Trophy and at the St. Andrews Trophy. Following a victory at the 2004 Eisenhower Trophy, he turned professional in 2005.

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia began his professional career on the Challenge Tour. Determined to play on the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour), he participated in Q-School nine times from 2005 to 2012, earning his card in 2008 and 2010.

Ad

He won his first and lone event as a professional at the 2021 B-NL Challenge Trophy in stellar fashion by winning on the seventh playoff hole to defeat four other players. The now 43-year-old earned his card again for the 2022 season when he placed 6th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

Apart from golf, Garcia-Heredia has a passion for fishing. When not competing on some of the world's biggest stages, he enjoys catching sea bass on the north coast. He also enjoys watching football.

Ad

How much money has Alfredo Garcia-Heredia earned?

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia has played 160 tournaments on the DP World Tour. Seeking to earn his maiden victory on the circuit this week, he has made 71 cuts so far and earned a position inside the top 10 on six occasions.

Since 2002, the Spaniard has earned over a whopping €1,395,013. Here's a look at Alfredo Garcia-Heredia's top four paydays throughout his career on the DP World Tour (via DP World Tour):

Ad

2024 Omega European Masters

Finish - 2nd place

Points - 555.0 points

Prize Money Earned - €321,574.82

2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Finish - 2nd place

Points - 222.0 points

Prize Money Earned - €110,000.00

2008 Open de Espana

Finish - 4th place

Points - 84,933.3 points

Prize Money Earned - €84,933.33

2022 Horizon Irish Open

Finish - 24th place

Points - 60.3 points

Prize Money Earned - €57,043.11

If Garcia-Heredia wins this week's 2025 Amgen Irish Open, he will go home with a massive check worth $1,020,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More