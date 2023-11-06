Who is American golfer Scott Piercy? Exploring all about the PGA Tour player

Scott Piercy has been associated with the PGA Tour for over a decade now. He has made 393 starts and made the cut in 246 of them. He has so far recorded 38 top-10 finishes, which includes 21 top-5 finishes, 4 runner-up finishes, and 4 wins.

Born on November 6, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Piercy played collegiate-level golf at San Diego State University. After a successful run as an amateur, in 2001, he turned professional.

Scott Piercy was born to an American couple named Ralph Piercy and Lynn Piercy. He is married to Sara Piercy and now has three children with her. They had been dating since their high school days.

Exploring Scott Piercy's career so far

Back in 2003, the Nevada-born golfer made his debut on the PGA Tour at the Wachovia Championship. However, his first tournament was not very fruitful as he could not get himself inside the cut line.

In 2008, Scott Piercy registered his first-ever professional victory after defeating Hunter Haas, Spencer Levin, and Daniel Summerhays by two strokes to win the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open on the Nationwide Tour. In the same year, he won the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. These two wins helped him finish ninth on the money list of the Tour and earned him his PGA Tour card for the 2009 season of the PGA Tour.

In his first full season on the leading North American golf tour, Piercy played 28 events and made the cut in 16 of them. He recorded eight top 25 finishes including two top 10 finishes.

His first victory on the PGA Tour came in the 2011 season. This season he had 23 starts and failed to make it into the cut line in seven of them. Scott Piercy recorded three top-10 finishes including his victory at the Reno-Tahoe Open which came after defeating Pat Perez by one stroke.

The 2012 season was even better, where Piercy had 28 starts and made 19 cuts. He recorded his second victory on the Tour after defeating Robert Garrigus and William McGirt by one stroke to win the RBC Canadian Open.

This was followed by two winless years on the PGA Tour. However, in the 2014-15 season, where he had 28 starts, Scott Piercy recorded his third victory. He defeated Will Wilcox by three strokes to win the 2015 Barbasol Championship.

He followed the next few seasons with decent performances. In 2018, he teamed alongside Billy Horschel and won his fourth and final victory to date after defeating Jason Dufner and Pat Perez in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

In 393 starts on the PGA Tour, Scott Piercy has accumulated a wealth of $23,275,247 as prize money.