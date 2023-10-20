Who was Anna Nordqvist’s former husband, Kevin McAlpine? 5 things to know about the late caddie

Anna Nordqvist's former husband, Kevin McAlpine, passed away suddenly at the age of 39. The news has come as a shock to everyone, and the reasons for his demise remain unknown.

He was said to be unwell but on the mend. His illustrious life had him play several roles. Here are five things to know about the late caddie.

Five things to know about the late Kevin McAlpine

Kevin McAlpine was married to LPGA Golfer Anna Nordqvuist

Kevin was married to three-time Major winner and LPGA golfer Anna Nordqvist. He met Nordqvist while caddying for Lexi Thompson on the LPGA Tour back in 2017.

They soon hit if off and were engaged for quite a few years. They tied the knot in 2022 in a countryside wedding. However, they decided to separate in 2023, and were undergoing a divorce in August.

Kevin caddied for Lexi Thompson amongst other golfers

Kevin McAlpine got into caddying in 2017 and immediately formed a caddie-golfer relationship with Lexi Thompson. What started off as a temporary stint, ended up being a full time job.

The pair worked together for 18 months before parting ways. Since then, he was also on the bag for Amy Yang and PGA Tour winner Matrin Laird.

Kevin McAlpine was the son of former Dundee United goalkeeper, Hamish McAlpine

Kevin was the son of retired Scottish soccer player Hamish McAlpine, who served as a goalkeeper for Dundee United for 20 years. It was Hamish that got Kevin interested in the sport of golf.

Being quite a big fan of golf himself, Hamish became the captain at Alyth Golf Club in 2010. Later, Kevin gained an interest in the sport and pursued it professionally.

Kevin McAlpine was the 2006 Scottish Amateur Champion

Kevin was the 2006 Scottish Amateur Champion and was looking to pursue golf professionally. He played collegiate golf at Colorado State University.

Kevin gave up his golf career and turned to caddying after a career-ending injury

Ahead of his final season as an amateur, Kevin tore his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and subsequently underwent quite a lot of treatment. When he turned pro in 2010, he struggled to establish himself.

Kevin tried to stay in the pro scene till 2016 and caddied side by side. However, in 2017, he switched to caddying full time and paired up with Lexi Thompson.