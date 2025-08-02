Who is Asterisk Talley? Everything to know about the 2025 Girls Junior PGA Champion

Asterisk Talley is an amateur golfer who recently won the 2025 Junior PGA Championship in the girls division. She was born in 2009 in Fresno, California, but grew up in Chowchilla. She did her schooling at Chowchilla Union High School.

Asterisk Talley had an impressive career as an amateur golfer and was the runner-up at the U.S. Girls Junior Championship last year. She also finished in second place at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship 2024.

Last year, she won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball and became the first to reach the final matches of the three USGA Championships. The 16-year-old is ranked eighth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Asterisk Talley has also competed in the professional women’s major championships in her career. Earlier this year, she competed at the Chevron Championship but struggled with her game and missed the cut.

She was tied for 44th place at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2024. She had won the AJGA Junior in 2021 at San Jose, and then in 2023 she won the Se-Ri Pak Desert Junior Rolex Girls Junior Championship and also the C.T. Pan Foundation Championship.

Earlier this year, before the Junior PGA Championship, she won the Annika Invitational and the Fortinet Girls Invitational. Aside from the junior event, she had played in five professional tournaments this year.

A look into the leaderboard of the Junior PGA Championship featuring Asterisk Talley

Asterisk Talley at the U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - First Round - Source: Imagn

Asterisk Talley started her campaign at the 2025 Junior PGA Championship with an opening round of 68. She then added the next two rounds of 65 and 69. In the final, she carded 71 and settled for a total score of 12-under and registered a one-stroke win over Zoe Cusack.

Here is a look at the leaderboard of the 2025 Junior PGA Championship girls division:

1. Asterisk Talley: -12

2. Zoe Cusack: -11

T3. Anna Fang: -9

T3. Cienna Lee: -9

T3. Ying Xu: -9

T6. Elizabeth Rudisill: -7

T6. Arianna Lau: -7

T8. Yujie Liu: -6

T8. Lily Peng: -6

T10. Lisa Herman: -5

T10. Niuniu Zhao: -5

T10. Kathryn DeLoach: -5

T10. Jude Lee: -5

T14. Vidhi Lakhawala: -4

T14. Rayee Feng: -4

T14. Mia Clausen: -4

T17. Michelle Lee: -3

T17. Ein Kim: -3

T19. Yingtong Jiao: -2

T19. Grace Carter: -2

T19. Celina Yeo: -2

T19. Alexis Myers: -2

T23. Sahana Chokshi: -1

T23. Riley Grimm: -1

T23. Zilin (Grace) Xu: -1

T23. Zi Ge (Rebecca) Wang: -1

T27. Amelie Zalsman: E

T27. Kaili Xiao: E

T29. Catherine Andino: +1

T29. Taylor Snively: +1

T29. Alyssa Zhang: +1

T29. Carly Marshall: +1

33. Alexandra Phung: +2

34. Sophia Lee: +4

