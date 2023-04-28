Who is Austin Smotherman? Golfer takes early lead at 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Austin Smotherman closed the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta with four back-to-back birdies, carding an 8-under 63 to secure a one-stroke lead over Erik van Rooyen and Tano Goya.

The 28-year-old played a bogey-free first round at Vidanta Vallarta, missing only three greens. Overall, he holed eight birdies on Day 1.

Smotherman has won the Mexico Open in the past but he is still winless on the PGA Tour. When he won in 2018, the Mexico Open was still part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica schedule.

The Mexico Open's history dates back to 1944 and it has seen names like Lee Trevino, Bobby Locke, Ben Crenshaw, Billy Casper, and Roberto De Vicenzo lifting the trophy ever since. Smotherman acknowledged the honor of being on the winners list alongside such big names.

He told the PGA Tour:

“I mean, still get a little bit of some goosebumps thinking about it. Just the reception, winning an event like that, the Mexico Open, which has such a deep history. There are names on that trophy that are in the Hall of Fame. A national open anywhere is very special."

Born in 1994, Smotherman turned professional in 2016 and started playing on the PGA Latino America Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. His first victory on the Korn Ferry Tour came in 2021 at the Simmons Bank Open, where he beat Paul Haley II and Yuan Yechun by 3 strokes.

How others performed at Mexico Open, Day 1?

Jon Rahm is at T-14 after Day 1 of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Defending champion Jon Rahm had a rough start at Vidanta Vallarta, but five birdies in the last 11 holes meant he would finish T-14 with a score of 4-under 67.

This is Rahm's second event in three weeks since winning the 2023 Masters. The Mexico Open was the only win he had registered in 2022.

Van Rooyen, who finished T-2, posted a 4-under score on Thursday that included an eagle and a pair of birdies.

Tony Finau also carded a 65 finish in round 1 at T-4 along with four others: Eric Cole, Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Pendrith, and Raul Pereda.

Here's the leaderboard after the first round:

1 Austin Smotherman -8

T2 Tano Goya -7

T2 Erik Van Rooyen -7

T4 Eric Cole -6

T4 Tony Finau -6

T4 Stephan Jaeger -6

T4 Taylor Pendrith -6

T4 Raul Pereda -6

T9 Austin Cook -5

T9 Scott Harrington -5

T9 Sean O'Hair -5

T9 Richy Werenski -5

T9 Brandon Wu -5

T14 James Hahn -4

T14 Harry Hall -4

T14 Nicolai Hojgaard -4

T14 Beau Hossler -4

T14 Francesco Molinari -4

T14 Vincent Norrman -4

T14 Andrew Novak -4

T14 Andrew Putnam -4

T14 Jon Rahm -4

T14 Kevin Roy -4

T14 Ben Taylor -4

T14 Sebastian Vazquez -4

T14 Jimmy Walker -4

T14 Matt Wallace -4

T14 Trevor Werbylo -4

T14 Gary Woodland -4

T14 Carson Young -4

When will round 2 of the 2023 Mexico Open start?

Round 2 of the 2023 Mexico Open will start at 8:45 am on Friday, April 28, with Brian Stuard, Kelly Kraft, and Joseph Bramlett teeing up on hole 1. Jimmy Walker, Bill Haas, and Grayson Sigg will tee up Hole 10 at the same time.

Poll : 0 votes