Who are Bella Simoes' parents? Family of 9-year-old golf prodigy explored

Bella Simoes may be just nine years old, but she is already shooting for the stars. The young Brazilian golfer is aiming to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Naples, Florida. If she were to achieve the feat, Simoes would become the youngest-ever golfer to take part in the U.S. Women’s Open.

The three-time U.S. Kids World Champion is the daughter of Rodrigo Simoes and Adriana Simoes. They discovered her interest in golf very early on in her childhood. She was only two-and-a-half years old when she started teeing up at the Brasilia Golf Club alongside her father, who is an amateur in the sport.

After winning her first U.S. Kids World Championship at the age of just six, Bella’s parents knew she was destined for greatness. Expressing their happiness they said via Metropoles:

“It's gratifying to see her reach the top when she's only 6 years old. She listens, is interested and seeks to improve every day. The World Cup was the result of a lot of training, dedication and passion from her."

Bella Simoes attempts to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

9-year-old Bella Simoes (Image via Flickr)

According to her parents, Bella Simoes seeks to improve every day and it is the motivation that drives her to do better. Bella plays not against her competitors, but against her previous best result. Her first competition was at the tender age of five, and she took her first win at the age of six.

Simoes’ impeccable technique, unwavering confidence and classy style have already caught the eye of many. She is already on her journey to qualify for the LPGA and is putting in the hard work.

With that same attitude, Bella Simoes is now attempting to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open. She is a part of a field of 68 women who will play a 36-hole qualifier at the Club in Mediterra. The top two in the qualifiers will move on to the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The previous record holder for the youngest qualification at the U.S. Women’s Open is held by Lucy Li, who was 10 years old when she qualified in 2013. Before her, it was Lexi Thompson who was the youngest to qualify for the Open, when she did so at the age of just 12, all the way back in 2007.

Simoes will, however, face a tough field with notable names such as Lindy Duncan, Brooke Matthews and Kristy Mcpherson alongside her.

Poll : 0 votes