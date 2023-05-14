Who is Brendan Lawlor? All you need to know about the inaugural DP World Tour’s g4d open winner

Brendan Lawlor triumphed at the G4D Open on Friday, May 12, beating England's Kipp Popert by a two-stroke difference at Woburn's Duchess Course.

Lawlor who is World No.2 in the Golfers with Disability, carded a 3-over 75 on the third day to aggregate at three over after three days of golf.

World No.1 Popert started the round, trailing by three strokes. He got the momentarily lead at the halfway stage through round 3. However, three bogeys on the last six holes meant he had to settle for runner-up position at five-over.

Brendan Lawlor was born on March 13, 1997, in Dundalk, a town in County Louth, northeast Ireland. He was born with Ellis-Van Creveld syndrome, a genetic disorder hampering bone growth and is indicated by shorter stature and limbs, and also resulting in heart-related complications.

Despite his health complications, he began playing golf at 12 and soon started displaying his talent. Lawlor turned professional in 2019 and in no time began winning titles on European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) circuit.

His wins included triumphs that came at the 2021 Cazoo Open and the ISPS Handa World Invitational in the same year.

"I'm proud of myself " - Brendan Lawlor after his win at DP World Tour’s g4d

Brendan Lawler said it was an unbelievable feeling to win the DP World Tour’s g4d and the feeling was yet to sink in. He said as per the Gulf News:

"I've put so much hard work into my game the last few months and it's been trending really well. I just couldn't get it over the line last year, so it's been a while since I've been in the winner's circle.

I'm proud of myself just to get it done, really happy. I didn't hit it well all day but I made a lot of clutch putts on the front nine."

He added that it was an incredible week and every player felt like royalty over the week.

"Hopefully, this is the start and we're going to have many more of these major events. Disability golf is definitely on the way up," Lawlor stated.

G4D Open leaderboard

Brendan Lawlor during the final round of the G4D Open

Here's the leaderboard for G4D Open

1 Brendan Lawler +2

2 Kipp Popert +5

3 Postigo Juan +8

T4 Conor Stone +14

T4 Tommaso Perrino +14

6 Rasmus Lia +16

7 Mehmet Kazan +17

T8 Lachlan Wood *, +18

T8 Alan Gaynor +18

T10 Mike Browne +19

T10 Casper Holst-Christensen +19

12 Johan Kammerstad +20

13 David Watts +21

T14 Felix Norrman +23

T14 Kurtis Barkley +23

T14 Chris Willis +23

17 Oliver Hirst-Greenham +24

18 Paul Ellison +26

19 Andrew Gardiner +27

20 Paul O'Kelly +34

T21 Aidan Grenham +35

T21 Rasmus Løt +35

T23 Joakim Björkman +36

T23 Geoffrey Nicholas +36

25 Mike Jones +38

26 James McParland +41

27 Adem Wahbi +42

T28 Kyle Erickson +43

T28 Kim Moore +43

30 Cameron Pollard +44

31 Gordon McLay +45

32 Douglas Shirakura +46

T33 Cian Arthurs +47

T33 Gustav Stigsson Andersson +47

T33 Cedric Lescut +47

T33 Vittorio Cascino +47

T33 Trevor Reich +47

T33 Fiona Gray +47

