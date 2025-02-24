Who is Brian Campbell's partner Kelsi McKee? Mexico Open champion's love life explored

Brian Campbell's partner Kelsi McKee is a copywriter. He had his first professional triumph last week at the Mexico Open in the playoffs against Aldrich Potgieter.

Ad

Following Campbell's final putt at Vidanta Vallarta, McKee broke down and told the PGA Tour:

“Brian is obviously just super talented by nature, but no one has worked harder for this. When I tell you how much he’s worked, how he’s come literally from the bottom to here, and watching that process on the Korn Ferry Tour when he almost lost his status there, to now see him win, all I see is all the work he’s put in, and this moment belongs to him.”

Ad

Trending

According to Motociclismo, the pair have been dating for five years and McKee has been a pillar during the ups and downs in Campbell’s career. Besides supporting the golfer, McKee is following her own dreams as a copywriter and has been working at the Arbor Company since 2023. Before that, she worked as an author and ambassador at Inkitt. She also worked as a content specialist at Bolt PR and as a marketing copywriter at Fable Heart Media.

Ad

From 2018 to 2020, McKee worked as a research analyst at the Boston 25 News, and before that, she worked as a student product assistant at the 12th Man Productions. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University and earned her bachelor's degree from there in communication, business administration, and English minors.

Brian Campbell shares how Kelsi McKee has been the rock for him during the Mexico Open

Brian Campbell was asked at the Mexico Open press conference on Sunday why his family mattered so much to him. In response, he said:

Ad

“My family means everything. They are the sole reason why I'm here today. Without their support, I don't know what I would be doing. They're so special to me. They have supported me this whole time.

It's not all been good. I had a struggle period for many years. They've let me keep getting after it. And Kelsi, I can't say enough about her, she's just my rock out here."

Campbell shot 20 under in total at the 2025 Mexico Open to win and he fired 65 in the first round of the tournament with six birdies in total. In the second, third, and last rounds, he shot 65, 64 and 70, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback