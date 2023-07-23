Who is Brian Harman? 5 things to know about the American golfer leading at British Open 2023

Despite the rough start, Brian Harman was able to play another good round at the Open Championship on Saturday, July 22, as he carded a 2-under 69 to aggregate at 12-under after 54 holes. He made two bogeys and four birdies in the third round.

Ahead of the final day at Royal Liverpool, Harman is on the verge of winning his first title since the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.

Born on January 19, 1987, in Savannah, Georgia, Harman has been playing on the PGA Tour since 2011. In his 12-year professional career, Harman has won four titles, including two on the PGA Tour. Before turning professional in 2009, he had an incredibly successful amateur career.

Here's a look at five things to know about Brian Harman ahead of the final round of the British Open.

Five things to know about Brian Harman

1. Impressive amateur career

Brian Harman was highly successful during his amateur golf career. In 2003, he emerged victorious at the US Junior Amateur. He then won the 2005 Players Amateur and the 2007 Porter Cup.

He joined the University of Georgia, where he was a three-time 2nd Team All-American. He went on to win the 2005 NCAA Preview and the 2006 Isleworth Invitational. Harman also received the annual award for the highest Grade Point Average three times.

Harman was also part of the 2005 and 2009 Walker Cup-winning teams and the 2007 Palmer Cup squad.

2) Love for hunting

When Harman is not playing on the PGA Tour, he is often found doing his favorite hobbies, hunting and fishing. When he failed to make a cut at this year's Masters, he killed a pig and a turkey back home.

Speaking at the second-round press conference of the 151st Open, he talked about his love of hunting.

"I've been a Hunter my entire life. I enjoy the strategy of it," he said. "We eat a lot of wild meat at my house, so I enjoy butchering, and I do a lot of hunting."

3) Came close to winning the 2017 US Open

Brian Harman during the 2017 U.S. Open

After claiming a win at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2017, Harman was having a great US Open as well. The golfer entered the final round with a single-stroke lead at 12-under after 54 holes at Erin Hills.

Unfortunately, Harman carded an even-par 72 on the final day, his worst score of the week, and ended up in a tie for second with Hideki Matsuyama, one stroke behind Brooks Koepka.

4) One of the few golfers to score two aces in a single round

During the 2015 Barclays, Harman became only the third player on the PGA Tour to make two aces in a single round. His two aces came in holes 1 and 14 of the final round at Plainfield Country Club.

5) Who is in Harman's family?

While Brian Harman's father is a Doctor of Medical Dentistry, his mother is a chemist. His father, Eric, is not a great fan of golf and only likes to follow this sport when his son is playing at an event.

On December 13, 2014, Harman married Kelly Van Slyke. They have three children.