Who is Brian Harman married to? Everything we know about the 2025 Valero Texas Open winner's wife

Brian Harman has been married to Kelly Van Slyke for over a decade now. The pair tied the knot on December 13 back in 2014. Intriguingly, the pair were planning to walk down the aisle on 15th November of that year, but their wedding clashed with a Georgia-Auburn football match, and Harman, a Georgia native, has been an avid fan of the game.

The pair postponed their wedding for a month. They finally tied the knot on a unique date, which was 12.13.14 (Dec. 13, 2014). In one of his interviews back in 2014 with Golfweek, Harman talked about his wedding date. He said:

“I told her people won’t come to our wedding. If you want all the people that we like to come don’t do it on a Georgia football weekend."

Brian Harman and Kelly have been going strong and are blessed with three beautiful kids, including a daughter and two sons. The pair welcomed their first child two years after getting married in 2016.

Their firstborn is a daughter named Cooper, who is 9 now. In 2019, the pair were blessed with another child, a baby boy named Walter, and finally, in 2022, just a year before Harman won his maiden Major, he was blessed with his second son, Jack.

Brian Harman became the talk of the town this week, as the former Open Championship winner won his fourth PGA Tour event at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. At the Sunday-concluded PGA Tour event, he extended his third-round lead with a round of 75 to register an easy three-stroke victory over Ryan Gerard. He will next be heading for the Masters at Augusta National.

Brian Harman dedicates his win to his friend who saved his son from drowning

Harman has dedicated his 2025 Valero Texas Open victory to a friend named Cathy Dowdy, who once saved his son from drowning. After winning the title, the American golfer revealed that Dowdy went into hospice care last week on Friday while Harman was playing at the Valero Texas Open. As he clinched the title, he dedicated it to his friend.

"I am dedicating this one to the entire Dowdy family. I know Cathy is fighting really hard right now, and we love y'all so much. And can't wait to get home and see y'all," Harman said after the win.

Harman played with a "heavy heart" at the Texas Open but finally won the title.

"Playing with a heavy heart today. Miss Cathy, the way I talked about it at the RSM that went after my boy in the water. Yeah, she's not doing so good. And just thinking about her all day," he said.

Notably, it was Harman's fourth win on the PGA Tour. He had previously won the John Deere Classic in 2014, the year he got married, and in 2017, a year after he welcomed his first child, he won the Wells Fargo Championship, and then in 2023 he won The Open Championship.

