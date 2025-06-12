Who is Brian Rolapp? All about the NFL executive reported to become PGA Tour's CEO

Brian Rolapp, a longtime senior executive at the National Football League (NFL), is reportedly set to become the new CEO of the PGA Tour. He has worked at the NFL for over 20 years and is known for handling its media and business operations. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham on Thursday, June 12, Rolapp is set to join the PGA Tour and work under current commissioner Jay Monahan.

According to Schefter and Wickersham, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Rolapp's departure in a memo sent to team executives and club presidents. As of now, the PGA Tour has not issued an official statement regarding the move. The news came out during the first round of the 2025 U.S. Open currently being played at Oakmont.

Brian Rolapp is currently the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer. He looks after the league’s TV deals, digital rights, NFL Network, sponsorships, and ad sales. He played a major role in building the NFL’s recent media business.

He started his career at CIBC World Markets as an analyst, then moved to NBC Universal in 2000 as Director of Business Development. There, he worked on cable and digital strategies and helped with NBC’s takeover of Vivendi Universal’s media networks.

In 2003, Brian Rolapp joined the NFL Network as Director of Finance and Strategy. He later became Vice President of Media Strategy, then Senior VP, and in 2011, was named COO of NFL Media. Three years later, he became the CEO and President of NFL Network.

Brian Rolapp studied English at Brigham Young University and completed his MBA at Harvard Business School. He lives in Darien, Connecticut, with his wife Cindy and their four children. He is also involved with several organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and BYU’s Marriott School of Business.

Why the PGA Tour is bringing in Brian Rolapp as CEO?

Last year, the PGA Tour said it would bring in a new CEO to focus on business growth. Jay Monahan will continue as commissioner. The search was led by board member Arthur Blank, with help from Monahan and player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott. In a video released by the PGA Tour last winter, Monahan said:

"We're bringing new perspectives onto our team to help us realize the incredible opportunities ahead for our sport, including launching a search for a CEO of the PGA Tour. We can learn so much across the world of sport and entertainment, and I am excited to meet candidates for this important new role."

The Tour wanted someone from outside golf who had experience in major sports leagues. The decision comes as the PGA Tour faces competition from LIV Golf, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). Talks between the Tour and the PIF about a possible deal are also in process for some time.

