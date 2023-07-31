Who is Bryan Kim? All you need to know about the 18-year-old 2023 US Junior Amateur champion

Bryan Kim is a Brookeville native, who is pursuing his graduation from Duke University. He currently ranks 11th in the Rolex AJGA rankings, with total points of 256.832.

According to the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), Kim competed at the 2022 Junior Players Championship presented by Rolex and tied for 10th place. He finished T6 at the 2023 AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods, T25 at the 2023 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, and T4 at the 2023 Team TaylorMade Invitational.

Kim has recently won the 2023 US Junior Amateur. The 18-year-old outlasted Joshua Bai on Sunday, July 30, to clinch the trophy of the junior major.

The tournament was affected by inclement weather on Saturday, July 29. However, when the game finally resumed, Kim dominated the field and won the tournament at Daniel Island Club's Ralston Creek Course in Charleston.

Bryan Kim played the final 36-holes of 68-69 to finish with a score of 7 under par, while Joshua scored 67-73 to wrap up with a score of 4 under par.

Kim became the lowest-seeded player to win the US Junior Amateur since Charlie Beljan in 2002. With this victory, he earned an opportunity to compete in the US Amateur, scheduled to take place next month at the Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado.

The American has also been granted an exemption to compete in the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst, as well as an exemption to compete in the 2024 US Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska, Minnesota.

The victory also enabled Bryan Kim to obtain an exemption to compete in the US Junior Amateurs until he reaches the age limit.

"It just means the world" - Bryan Kim on his victory at the 2023 US Junior Amateur

The Duke freshman delivered a 2-up victory over Joshua Bai, a native of New Zealand at the 2023 US Junior Amateur Championship. Kim played remarkably well throughout the tournament, finally lifting the trophy on Saturday.

Speaking about his victory, Bryan Kim said via US Today Sports:

"It really hasn’t sunk in yet. Especially coming into this week, I hadn’t made a cut at a USGA event, but to not only make the cut but win all six of my matches, especially against all these great competitors, it just means the world."

“It’s a huge stepping-stone. Just to have my name right next to those guys, those big guys, it just means if they can do it, I can do it. I’m right on track, so I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and hopefully, I’ll get there one day," he added.

Joshua Bai also spoke about the tournament in his post-tournament press conference.

“I played really well," he said. "It really boosted my confidence going to tournaments in the future. Just helps me know that I can compete at the top level. Just want to say really congratulations to Bryan. He’s a great player and even better person.”

The US Junior Amateur's next edition will be held at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills from July 22 to July 27, 2024.