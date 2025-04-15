“Who does Bryson DeChambeau want to be?” – 3x major champion sounds off on LIV star’s Rory McIlroy complaint

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy entered the final day of the Masters 2025 as number 1 and 2 on the leaderboard. However, the LIV Golfer fell short on Sunday as the Northern Irishman clinched his maiden Masters title, to complete a career Grand Slam. Following the round, DeChambeau revealed that McIlroy didn’t speak to him ‘even once all day.’

The revelation from DeChambeau garnered mixed reactions. While many backed him by calling out McIlroy for the hostile approach, others dismissed it. Padraig Harrington joined the latter club as he came out to slam the LIV Golfer. The three-time major champion was breaking down the Masters’ dramatic finish when he asked “who does Bryson want to be?”

Harrington critiqued DeChambeau’s odd expectations from rival McIlroy. The 53-year-old Irishman compared it to soccer and said it was silly for players to complaint about their competitor’s actions on the field. He said this while being critical of the latter’s mental approach at Augusta.

Padraig Harrington said, during a Sky Sports panel discussion:

“He (Bryson DeChambeau) didn’t want to be the player he was at Pinehurst. He wanted to be somebody else. He wanted to be a clever golfer… It was an incredible change of personality. He was out of it…

As well as Bryson coming up with, ‘he didn’t talk to me.’ Who does Bryson want to be? Could you imagine going out on a football pitch and saying the guy marking you wasn’t chatting, so wasn’t very nice to me… His ego, he was chasing something he isn’t.”

Rory McIlroy 'wouldn't talk' to Bryson DeChambeau

Padraig Harrington’s critical comments came after Bryson DeChambeau’s post-Masters press meet. Speaking to the media after Sunday’s play, the 31-year-old golfer stated that Rory McIlroy didn’t speak to him ‘even once all day.’ He added that the 35-year-old ‘wouldn't talk’ even if he tried to initiate a conversation.

Replying to a media query about McIlroy, DeChambeau abruptly cut the question and said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“No idea. Didn't talk to me once all day… He wouldn't talk to me.”

It is pertinent to note that Bryson DeChambeau went on to express his sympathy for his rival’s unfortunate shot on the 13th hole that ended up in Rae's Creek. The two-time major champion said “wanted to cry for” the latter. However, the World No.2 golfer pulled through to beat Englishman Justin Rose in the playoffs to clinch the prestigious Green Jacket.

For the unversed, DeChambeau and his PGA Tour counterpart’s rivalry was made iconic by last year’s U.S. Open playoffs outing, that saw the LIV Golfer emerge victorious. However, the duo seemed to find some middle ground during The Showdown in December, when they faced off each other with teammates Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler. They were seen laughing together during the made-for-TV event.

The relationship seems to have hit another roadblock at the Masters.

