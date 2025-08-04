Who is Cameron Young married to? Everything to know about Wyndham Championship 2025 winner's wife

Cameron Young is married to Kelsey Dalition, and the couple got hitched between late 2020 and early 2021. Following that, they welcomed their son, Henry. Around the time of his marriage in 2020, Young also debuted at the Korn Ferry Tour, and his career has been booming ever since.

Ad

Young once told Golf Digest that having his family beside him kept him recharged and refreshed. He added that after the birth of his child, he spent a lot of time with his family. He said (via People):

“I have spent a lot of time with my family, my wife. We have a little baby, so spent a lot of family time, which has been great…Honestly, they've been out with me the last couple weeks and it's been such a nice change of pace to be with them on the road. I think it just keeps you a little fresher. You get off the course and you can kind of forget about golf a little bit, which is really nice.”

Ad

Trending

Primarily, in January 2022, Young and his partner couldn't afford a house in Jupiter, Florida, but soon after, in March, they were able to make a move to a new home.

Young’s wife, Daliton, has always shown her support for her husband, especially during the 2022 Presidents Cup. In 2023, Daliton joined Young for the Par 3 contest, and she caddied for her husband in Georgia. She also joined the 2024 Par 3 contest with Henry, and the kid took adorable golf shots alongside Young.

Ad

How did Cameron Young and the top five perform at the Wyndham Championship?

Cameron Young won the Wyndham Championship with a 22-under. In the first round, he fired 63 with six birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. In the second round, he shot 62 with five birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. In the third round, he made 65 with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the last round, he shot 68 with five birdies in total.

Ad

Young earned $1,476,000 in earnings. Max Meissner, who secured the second place with a 16-under, was six shots behind Young. He shot 65 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. In the second round, he fired 63 with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he scored 70 and 66 with four and five birdies, respectively.

Ad

Third place was secured by two golfers, Mark Hubbard and Alex Noren, who finished at 15-under. Hubbard scored 63 and 66 in the first and second rounds after carding seven and five birdies, respectively. Next, he fired 73 and 63 in the third and fourth rounds after carding one and seven birdies, respectively.

Noren shot 62 and 70 in the first and second rounds of the tournament with seven birdies, an eagle, and four birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 69 and 64 with two and seven birdies, respectively. Fifth place was occupied by Jackson Koivun, Chris Kirk, and Aaron Rai, who were 14-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More