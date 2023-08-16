Who can make the top 30 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the BMW Championship? All player scenarios explored

The BMW Championship, the second event out of the three FedEx Cup Playoff events, is scheduled to commence on Thursday, August 17th, at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Illinois. This will include only 50 players competing to secure a spot within the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings.
For the uninitiated, the BMW Championship boasts a purse of $20 million, and the victor will take home a $3.6 million prize. Additionally, the winner will be granted 2000 FedEx Cup points, an opportunity for players to make a significant jump in the standings after this week's event.
While many players have already amassed enough points to secure their places in the Tour Championship, there remain a few whose fates will depend on their performances at Olympia Fields this week.
Jordan Spieth (27), Sungjae Im (28), Chris Kirk (29), and Sam Burns (30) currently occupy the bottom positions within the top 30 of the standings. On the other hand, Sahith Theegala (31) and Justin Rose (32) are near the top 30.
Here's a look at the scenarios for players outside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the Tour Championship:
- Sahith Theegala: Two-way T31
- Justin Rose: 25th
- Kurt Kitayama: 23rd
- Denny McCarthy: 17th
- Seamus Power: Two-way T12
- Lee Hodges: 12th
- Adam Hadwin: Two-way T10
- Byeong Hun An: Two-way T10
- Adam Svensson: 9th
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 8th
- Andrew Putnam: Two-way T7
- Eric Cole: 7th
- J.T. Poston: 7th
- Brendon Todd: Two-way T6
- Cam Davis: 6th
- Cameron Young: Two-way T5
- Hideki Matsuyama: Three-way T4
- Tom Hoge: Three-way T4
- Harris English: Three-way T4
- Patrick Rodgers: Three-way T4
What are the perks of being in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs?
Qualifying for the Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour season, comes with several perks. The top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings receive a two-year exemption on the Tour. They also earn exemptions to the forthcoming Masters as well as the US Open and the Open Championship.
If the player qualifies for the East Lake, he is assured of taking at least $500,000 home. Besides the $18 million bonus, the winner of the Playoffs also receives a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.
Here's the complete field for the BMW Championship:
- Jon Rahm
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- Lucas Glover
- Patrick Cantlay
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Wyndham Clark
- Brian Harman
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Tony Finau
- Taylor Moore
- Russell Henley
- Nick Taylor
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Jason Day
- Collin Morikawa
- Emiliano Grillo
- Sepp Straka
- Corey Conners
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jordan Spieth
- Sungjae Im
- Chris Kirk
- Sam Burns
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Rose
- Kurt Kitayama
- Denny McCarthy
- Seamus Power
- Lee Hodges
- Adam Hadwin
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Svensson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Andrew Putnam
- Eric Cole
- J.T. Poston
- Brendon Todd
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Young
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tom Hoge
- Harris English
- Patrick Rodgers