Who can make the top 30 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the BMW Championship? All player scenarios explored

The BMW Championship, the second event out of the three FedEx Cup Playoff events, is scheduled to commence on Thursday, August 17th, at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Illinois. This will include only 50 players competing to secure a spot within the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings.

For the uninitiated, the BMW Championship boasts a purse of $20 million, and the victor will take home a $3.6 million prize. Additionally, the winner will be granted 2000 FedEx Cup points, an opportunity for players to make a significant jump in the standings after this week's event.

While many players have already amassed enough points to secure their places in the Tour Championship, there remain a few whose fates will depend on their performances at Olympia Fields this week.

Jordan Spieth (27), Sungjae Im (28), Chris Kirk (29), and Sam Burns (30) currently occupy the bottom positions within the top 30 of the standings. On the other hand, Sahith Theegala (31) and Justin Rose (32) are near the top 30.

Here's a look at the scenarios for players outside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the Tour Championship:

Sahith Theegala: Two-way T31 Justin Rose: 25th Kurt Kitayama: 23rd Denny McCarthy: 17th Seamus Power: Two-way T12 Lee Hodges: 12th Adam Hadwin: Two-way T10 Byeong Hun An: Two-way T10 Adam Svensson: 9th Matt Fitzpatrick: 8th Andrew Putnam: Two-way T7 Eric Cole: 7th J.T. Poston: 7th Brendon Todd: Two-way T6 Cam Davis: 6th Cameron Young: Two-way T5 Hideki Matsuyama: Three-way T4 Tom Hoge: Three-way T4 Harris English: Three-way T4 Patrick Rodgers: Three-way T4

What are the perks of being in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs?

Jon Rahm is leading the FedEx Cup standings ahead of BMW Championship

Qualifying for the Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour season, comes with several perks. The top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings receive a two-year exemption on the Tour. They also earn exemptions to the forthcoming Masters as well as the US Open and the Open Championship.

If the player qualifies for the East Lake, he is assured of taking at least $500,000 home. Besides the $18 million bonus, the winner of the Playoffs also receives a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Here's the complete field for the BMW Championship:

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Lucas Glover

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Tony Finau

Taylor Moore

Russell Henley

Nick Taylor

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Jason Day

Collin Morikawa

Emiliano Grillo

Sepp Straka

Corey Conners

Tyrrell Hatton

Jordan Spieth

Sungjae Im

Chris Kirk

Sam Burns

Sahith Theegala

Justin Rose

Kurt Kitayama

Denny McCarthy

Seamus Power

Lee Hodges

Adam Hadwin

Byeong Hun An

Adam Svensson

Matt Fitzpatrick

Andrew Putnam

Eric Cole

J.T. Poston

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Cameron Young

Hideki Matsuyama

Tom Hoge

Harris English

Patrick Rodgers