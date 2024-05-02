"Who cares what he does?" - Fans criticize Talor Gooch after his refusal to try and qualify for 2024 US Open

Since joining the LIV Golf Series, Talor Gooch has struggled to make the field for several Major championships, particularly the US Open. After not playing at the 2024 Masters this year, Gooch has said that he will not even attempt to qualify for the 2024 US Open.

All golfers on the LIV Golf Series have seen their Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) rankings plummet over the last two years, with Talor Gooch now ranked as low as World No. 624. Gooch has also previously been in the limelight for his comments about the Major championships, with there being an asterisk to the winner's name without a complete field that includes LIV golfers.

Ahead of LIV Golf Singapore, Talor Gooch was asked by the press about whether he would be attempting to qualify for the 2024 US Open. Talor Gooch flat out said that he refused to qualify:

"I'm not."

Needless to say, golf fans on X were not impressed with Gooch's disdain towards the Major championships. One fan said:

"Who cares what he does? Seriously."

"I can’t remember a time the media made a less important athlete get as much attention as Gooch. Dudes such a scrub," posted another fan.

"No, and why would they?" commented another.

"HE CAN QUALIFY LIKE EVERYONE ELSE," one fan emphasised.

"No…he has a process that others have chosen to take…he chose differently," another fan reasoned.

"If Talor wants to qualify, then go qualify for a spot. Same thing with The Open. What tour you're part of doesn't prohibit you from qualifying altogether," a fan said.

"As bad of a look as this is for Gooch, it's worse for LIV that their reigning POY doesn't at least want to try to qualify for a major," another fan criticised.

Other LIV golfers apart from Talor Gooch will attempt to qualify for the 2024 US Open

There are however, other golfers in LIV Golf that will attempt to qualify for the US Open. Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak will be attempting to qualify for the Major tournaments this year. While they are not in the field for the upcoming PGA Championship, they will be trying to make the list for the US Open as well as the British Open.

"I've been playing for both qualifiers. I think I'm in Florida, Monday of Houston and then just south of London, the Tuesday of the international series Morocco which I'll go and play right after the open qualifying series," McDowell said at the same press conference.

The likes of Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm have already qualified for most of the Majors this year through their past champion status.