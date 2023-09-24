Who is Caroline Hedwall’s caddie? Exploring everything about Amanda Strang

Caroline Hedwall is an experienced golfer who has amassed 16 wins in her professional career. Additionally, the Swedish golfer has also featured in her 5th Solheim Cup tournament at Finca Cortesin in Spain. Hedwall has had an incredible professional career and that has been due to her cohesive partnership with her caddie.

Although Hedwall has had multiple caddies throughout her career, her partnership with Amanda Strang has been fruitful until now. Strang happens to be a Swedish golfer herself.

The Swedish caddie has been playing golf since she was a child and has played for University of South Carolina. Interestingly, Strang also won the Norrporeten Ladies Open on the Nordea Tour in 2012. However, she soon found a different calling and became a golf instructor.

Although Strang is not Caroline Hedwall's regular caddie, the former's experience will be of great value to her during the upcoming Solheim Cup. Strang was also by her side during the Hanwha Lifeplus Inernational Crown in 2023 where the Swedish golfer stood fourth.

Caroline Hedwall usually has the company of her family members as her caddies. The 34-year-old was accompanied by her mother at the 2011 Hero Women's Indian Open which she won in amazing fashion. Additionally, she was also accompanied by her twin sister Jacqueline, who assisted her while training to be a police officer.

Caroline Hedwall impresses at the Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup was retained by team Europe for the third time in a row and that was possible due to an impressive performance from Caroline Hedwall who was responsible for breaking the deadlock. Europe captain Suzann Pettersen was, however, criticized for her management of Hedwall.

But the captain knew everything about her 'high-pressure' golfer and used Hedwall in the closing stages of the tournament. Hedwall initially had a slow start but later flipped the switch on the par-4 13th. She hit multipe birdies and helped Europe retain their title.

Caroline Hedwall said via LPGA:

“Suzann talked to me this morning. She said just focus and that's what I've been doing all day. All I wanted to do was to get my point on the board. I'm just really proud that I could turn my match around.”

On the LPGA Tour, Hedwall has a rich history of playing in the Solheim Cup and once again proved her worth on the grandest of stages.

