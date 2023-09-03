Who is Chanette Wannasaen? All you need to know about the 19-year-old who could win the Portland Classic as a Monday qualifier

Chanette Wannasaen is a professional LPGA Tour player from Thailand. She was born on April 16, 2004, in Chiang Mai and has been playing golf since her childhood.

Wannasaen is a risimg star. She chose to begin her professional career in 2021 after a fruitful amateur career.

Chanette started out as a professional golfer on the Thai LPGA Tour, where she also won the national qualifier event and qualified for the Honda LPGA Thailand twice in 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, she achieved six victories on the LPGA Thai Tour. She won three consecutive tournaments in the first three Thailand Mixed Series events before taking home the title of Trust Golf Links Series at Ramside Hall Golf Club in Durham, England, where she was competing in the Ladies European Tour Access Series.

Chanette Wannasean played the best round of her career at the Trust Golf Links Series after playing a round of nine-under-par 64 in the second round.

A few weeks later, she qualified for the Women's British Open by finishing in 24th place at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. Wannasean participated in the qualifying school and tied for sixth, helping her to secure a spot on the LPGA Tour in December 2022.

Chanettee Wannasean won eight professional events in her career including one from the LET Access Series, two from the LPGA Tour, and five others. Her victories include the Trust Golf Links Series-Ramside Hall, the SAT-NSDF 5th Thai LPGA Championship, two Singha Pattaya Ladies Open, one SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking, and four Thailand Mixed competitions.

Wannasean also participated in the Women's British Open in 2022 but was unable to advance to the third round.

Chanette Wannasaen's performance at the 2023 Portland Classic

Wannasean earned an opportunity to compete at the Portland Classic as a Monday qualifier. Following three rounds, she sits a stroke behind the leader Megan Khang with a score of 17 under par.

The 19-year-old golfer holds a chance to win the tournament on Sunday and join Brooke Henderson to win an LPGA Tour as a Monday qualifier.

Wannasean played three rounds of 68-66-65 to settle for a score of 17-under 176.

She started her game on August 31 with a birdie on the third hole of the opening round. She added another birdie on the seventh followed by a bogey on the eighth hole. She made four birdies and one bogey on the back nine of the first round to score 68.

In the second round of the game, Wannasean made nine birdies and two bogeys followed by eight birdies and one bogey in the third round.

"The Monday qualify is really meaningful to me because I got more confident before I play in tournament," Wannasean said (via the Golf Digest) about the tournament.

The final round of the Portland Classic will take place on Sunday.