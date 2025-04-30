Who is Collin Morikawa's new caddie Joe Greiner? Meet the man who helped Justin Thomas win RBC Heritage 2025

Collin Morikawa recently announced a change to his game ahead of the 2025 Truist Championship. News of the 28-year-old hiring Joe Greiner has flooded social media.

The University of California, Berkeley graduate has decided to split with his long-time caddie, J. J. Jakovac and hire Greiner to be on his bag moving forward. Having caddied for Max Homa and Justin Thomas, Greiner is a seasoned caddie on the PGA Tour. He most recently played a vital role in leading the latter to a victory at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

Former PGA Tour star Colt Knost announced the news on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, and the circuit later confirmed the report. Greiner had been looping for his childhood friend, Max Homa, for over a decade. Having met when the latter was 6-years-old, the two won all of the golfer's six PGA Tour wins together.

However, they parted ways in early April after Homa decided to make a series of changes to his golf game. Shortly after, Joe Greiner began caddying for Justin Thomas after his regular looper, Matt Minister, injured his back. They made their first appearance together at the Masters Tournament where Thomas tied for 36th place.

Collin Morikawa and his new caddie have crossed paths several times. They were a part of the 2023 Ryder Cup and 2024 Presidents Cup. As Thomas and Homa are good friends and shared Mark Blackburn as a coach, Joe Greiner is familiar with his new boss' golf game and playing style.

Justin Thomas speaks out on parting ways with Joe Greiner

Joe Greiner stepped in to caddy for Justin Thomas earlier this month after his regular looper, Matt "Rev" Minister had to take time off work due to a back injury. After appearing together at the Masters Tournament, they won the RBC Heritage.

Following Thomas' victory, several fans and golf enthusiasts wondered if he would ask Greiner to caddy for him permanently, due to the positive result. However, the PGA Tour star made it very clear that he would not be firing Minister.

Here's what Justin Thomas had to say (via PGA Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio):

"We both knew that going in. It was very much a fill-in situation. We were so lucky that Joe was available until Rev got health. I love Joe to death, but I'm very excited to have Rev back."

The two began working together ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament after Minister stopped caddying for Phil Mickelson. While many golf enthusiasts enjoyed Justin Thomas and Joe Greiner's dynamic on the golf course, they are excited to see Matt "Rev" Minister back on his bag.

