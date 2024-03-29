Who are the Coody brothers? All you need to know about the first twins to tee off together at a PGA Tour event

On Thursday, March 28, Coody brothers Pierceson and Parker were grouped for the first round of the PGA Tour Texas Children's Open. As they hit their first tee shot, they made history by becoming the first twins to tee off together at any PGA Tour event.

Pierceson Coody fired a 1-under 69, while Parker carded an even-par 70 on the opening day at Memorial Park. This marked the first time they had been paired together, although they had previously played in the same event.

Expand Tweet

The Coody brothers were born on January 7, 2000, in Plano, Texas. Both come from a golfing family background, as they are the grandchildren of Charles Coody, a former Masters champion. Parker was born 37 minutes earlier than Pierceson.

Last year, the Coody brothers earned their spots on the PGA Tour through the Korn Ferry Tour route. Parker finished 25th in last year's standings, while Pierceson finished sixth. Pierceson has had a stronger record as an amateur compared to his twin brother.

He topped the PGA Tour University player rankings a couple of years ago and also claimed the NCAA National Championship for the University of Texas. In his rookie season, he has played seven starts but has missed four cuts and withdrawn from two events.

Parker has won two professional titles, including one on the Canadian Tour. This season, he made seven starts before this week and missed only two cuts. The T24 finish at the Mexico Open is his best finish so far.

When will the Coody brothers tee off at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Friday?

Pierceson Coody hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open

The Coody brothers are grouped with Jacob Bridgeman for the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. The trio will tee off from the first tee at 2:59 pm EDT on Friday, March 29.

Currently, Pierceson is in T35th place, trailing by five strokes, while Parker is tied for 54th. Wilson Furr and Taylor Moore lead by one stroke after firing a 6-under 64 on the opening day at Memorial Park.

The purse size for the Texas Children's Houston Open is $9,100,000, with the winner set to receive $1.638 million. Since the event is taking place just two weeks before the Masters Tournament, the field features 10 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, warming up for the first Major of the year.