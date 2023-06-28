Who is favorite to win Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Top contenders explored

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled to be held between June 29 and July 2 at the Detroit Golf Club, Michigan. The PGA Tour event will see a rather exciting field with high levels of talent as several pro golfers make their tournament debut.
Defending champion Tony Finau will be back once again looking to pick up a win. Major champions Justin Thomas and Colin Morikawa will also be making their debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Playing for a prize purse of almost $9 million, there are several favorites this year.
Needless to say, Tony Finau is the biggest favorite to win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Finau is the 21-1 favorite to win at the event. However, it will be a high-pressure event for Tony Finau, who has not defended a title before.
Other notable names who are favorites include Justin Thomas (14-1), Rickie Fowler (14-1), Collin Morikawa (14-1) and Max Homa (18-1). Expert Sia Najed of SportsLine, however, thinks that Max Homa might fade away in this tournament.
Keegan Bradley, who won the Travelers championship last week, is another favorite to win by 28-1. If he can carry on the momentum from his previous performance, Bradley is a serious contender.
According to Mike McClure of Sportsline, Harris English is a 40-1 longshot and favorite to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic or finish at the top of the leaderboard.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Field
The following is the field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Kyle Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Ross Steelman
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan