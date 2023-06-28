Who is favorite to win Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Top contenders explored

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled to be held between June 29 and July 2 at the Detroit Golf Club, Michigan. The PGA Tour event will see a rather exciting field with high levels of talent as several pro golfers make their tournament debut.

Defending champion Tony Finau will be back once again looking to pick up a win. Major champions Justin Thomas and Colin Morikawa will also be making their debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Playing for a prize purse of almost $9 million, there are several favorites this year.

Needless to say, Tony Finau is the biggest favorite to win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Finau is the 21-1 favorite to win at the event. However, it will be a high-pressure event for Tony Finau, who has not defended a title before.

Other notable names who are favorites include Justin Thomas (14-1), Rickie Fowler (14-1), Collin Morikawa (14-1) and Max Homa (18-1). Expert Sia Najed of SportsLine, however, thinks that Max Homa might fade away in this tournament.

Rocket Mortgage Classic @RocketClassic #RocketMortgageClassic twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Our grounds team are already the MVPs of the week after a storm rolled through Sunday. Our grounds team are already the MVPs of the week after a storm rolled through Sunday. 🙌 #RocketMortgageClassic twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aTHuJuRcWI

Keegan Bradley, who won the Travelers championship last week, is another favorite to win by 28-1. If he can carry on the momentum from his previous performance, Bradley is a serious contender.

According to Mike McClure of Sportsline, Harris English is a 40-1 longshot and favorite to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic or finish at the top of the leaderboard.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Field

The following is the field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Zach Johnson

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Kyle Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Aldrich Potgieter

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Ross Steelman

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

