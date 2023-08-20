Who is Fred Couples' wife? All you need to know about Suzanne Hannemann

Fred Couples is a former No.1 professional golfer who was part of the PGA Tour for several decades and currently plays in the Champions Tour. He has won several major tournaments in his tenure, including the Masters Championship and the Players Championship.

Couples has married three times in his life. However, the former golfer apparently found true love with his third wife, Suzanne Hannemann.

Suzanne grew up in California and met Fred way back in 2015 while he was still married to his second wife.

The couple were instantly smitten by each other and soon started dating. They got married in February 2022 despite a massive 14-year age gap.

Fred Couples is 63 years old while Suzanne Hannemann is 49 years old at the time of writing. The couple currently don't have any kids. However, Fred has two stepkids from his previous marriages. The Masters Tournament winner doesn't have a biological child of his own.

Suzanne has kept her personal life under wraps. Therefore, not much is known about her professional work and her estimated net worth. However, there is speculation that she is a businesswoman but exact information about her business is not yet known.

Fred Couples' marriage with Suzanne Hannemann

Suzanne Hannemann and Fred Couples tied the knot on 22nd February 2022 in an extravagant affair at Palm Springs, California. It is reported that esteemed golfer Phil Mickelson was also present at the wedding reception, along with his wife Amy Mickelson.

The former PGA Tour golfer was married twice before her wedding with Suzanne. His first wife was Deborah Couples and that marriage lasted from 1981 too 1993. Following that, the 63-year-old married Thais Baker in 1998. However, that marriage saw it's end in 2009.

Fred Couples didn't have any children with his previous two wives. However, he has two step-children.