Who is Gina Kim? All you need to know about the American LPGA golfer

Gina Kim, a 23-year-old rookie from Albuquerque, New Mexico recieved her LPGA card last year. Peaking at 8th in the women's WAGR (World Amateur Golf Rankings), the rookie had a great year. She won her first professional event at the 2022 Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship on the Epson Tour. She won the event with a margin of two strokes against Caroline Inglis and Maria Fassi.

2022 was a fabulous year for her, with 12 cuts in 13 starts on the Epson Tour. She had four top-ten finishes to earn her membership into the 2023 LPGA Tour season. She had a top-five finish at the Portland Classic, the last LPGA tournament she played, where she was tied for third place with Yin Ruoning and Carlota Ciganda.

Gina Kim at the Portland Classic (image via Getty)

A great showing in the 2023 season of the LPGA Tour has already tripled her earnings, and it now totals over $150,000. Gina's amateur career seems to have been a good precursor to her strong professional start. She had won the Junior Ryder and Solheim Cup as part of the American squad in 2016 and 2017, respectively. She also won the ACC Women's Golf Championship in 2021.

Gina Kim tops the sportsbooks leaderboards for Kroger Queen City Championships

Kim has odds of +30000 to win the Kroger Queen City Championships that is taking place from September 7-9 at the Ketwood Country Club. The prize pool for the event is 2 million dollars. Gina could well be the underdog here, after she tied for third place at the Portland Classic, which took place last weekend.

Kim is definitely a dark horse in this event but the possibility of her winning is quite bright. The favourites to win the event are Xiyu Lin and the defending champion Ally Ewing.