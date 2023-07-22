Who is Golf legend Nick Faldo’s current wife? Exploring his present and former spouses

Sir Nick Faldo is a retired English golfer, who is known to be one of the best golfers in history. However, off the golf course, his luck seems to be a bit bleak. Nick Faldo has had four wives to date and is currently married to Lindsay De Marco.

De Marco met Faldo back in 2018 and changed her name to Lindz Faldo on marriage. They got married in December 2020 and according to the Mirror:

“Lindz has found everything she wants in a husband - handsome, kind, a knight and a multi-millionaire. What more can a girl ask for?”

New wife Lindsay De Marco - who has a criminal record for drugs - is now moving on to husband number seven.



ow.ly/asII50EHTQH pic.twitter.com/sbniqohmT0 GOLF legend Sir Nick Faldo has married a former topless dancer – the fourth time the Masters winner has tied the knot.New wife Lindsay De Marco - who has a criminal record for drugs - is now moving on to husband number seven.

While De Marco's history includes a drug conviction for which she struck a plea deal, her future seems a lot more secure after marrying Faldo.

Sir Nick Faldo's long history with spouses

Nick Faldo met his first wife Melanie Rockall at the age of just 21. The couple got married in 1979 but separated just five years later. Rockall discovered that Faldo was having an affair with his manager's secretary, Gill Bennett. According to the Guardian, Faldo later said:

"We were happily married for eight months. Unfortunately, we were married for four-and-a-half years."

Faldo's divorce from Rockall was a rather small one, and he married Bennett in 1986. The couple had three children together, Georgia, Natalie and Matthew. Faldo moved to the US to play on the PGA Tour in 1995, while Bennett stayed back in England. However, their relationship dissipated when Faldo began dating 20-year-old American golfing student Brenna Cepelak.

He never married Cepelak and moved on after three years and got married to Valerie Bercher, who he met at the European Masters. She got married to Faldo in 2001 in a rather lavish ceremony and had a daughter, Emma, born in 2003.

Faldo revealed that he filed for divorce in May 2006, after which he married his fourth wife, Lindsay in 2020.