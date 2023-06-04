Who is golf prodigy Jaden Soong? All you need to know about the 13-year-old US Open hopeful

At first glance, seventh grader Jaden Soong might look like an average school-going kid. Dig a little deeper, and he might just be one of the players at the 2023 U.S. Open. The 13-year-old is already making waves in the golf world as he tries to qualify for the Open in a 36-hole competition at Hillcrest Country Club.

Soong has been practicing day and night to prepare for the tournament. He shot a 72 at the Brentwood Country Club and became one of the five qualifiers to make the final qualification tournament to be played between June 15 to 18 at Los Angeles Country Club.

Speaking about the upcoming week, Jaden Soong said via the Los Angeles Times:

“I didn’t expect to make it this far, so the next round is just learning and getting the experience. I really should be in school that day. I love golf more than any other thing I can imagine."

Jaden Soong excited to gain experience at the U.S. Open qualifying tournament

If Soong were to qualify, he would become the youngest golfer to ever play at the U.S. Open. He would beat Andy Zhang, who played the U.S. Open in 2012 at an age of 14. Soong is excited to gain experience at the upcoming tournament. He said via USA Today:

“That definitely would be really cool and exciting. I’m not really putting too much of that into it, because I kind of want to go in there with no expectations."

Jaden Soong has been severely working on his core muscles and technique to improve his play. He can drive a ball up to 230 to 240 yards. Seeing his impressive performance, TaylorMade has provided Soong with golf equipment and Nike with apparel.

