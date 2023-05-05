Who is golf sensation Molly Smith? Everything to know about the rising star

Molly Smith is an 18-year-old American golfer, who, for the past couple of seasons, has been capturing the attention of specialists and fans alike. This week she stole the headlines once again when she almost advanced in the men's qualifier for the upcoming US Open, held in Lakeville, Massachusetts.

Smith fell just one stroke short of qualifying among the five players who advanced to the next qualifying tournament. With a 2-under 70, he tied with five other players and ultimately did not receive one of the alternate spots.

Beth Ann Nichols @GolfweekNichols Molly Smith, 18, missed out advancing through local qualifying for the men’s @usopengolf by a shot today. She heads to UCF this fall. Molly Smith, 18, missed out advancing through local qualifying for the men’s @usopengolf by a shot today. She heads to UCF this fall. https://t.co/BcPXucz0iY

It is not a small result. Only five women have played in men's PGA Tour tournaments in its entire history, even though it is technically legal.

These five historic female players are Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Shirley Spork, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley, and Michelle Wie. None of them played in a Major Tournament.

Molly Smith: A star in the making

Smith resides in the town of Westford, Middlesex County, Massachusetts. She is currently a high school senior and has already been recruited, on an athletic scholarship, by the University of Central Florida. Her older sister, Morgan, and younger sister, Maddie, are also golfers.

She began to excel at an early age. Two years ago, Molly Smith and her sister, Morgan, led the Westford Academy team, where they both practiced, to their first ever State Championship victory.

That same year, Molly Smith participated in the local qualifying tournament for the U.S. Women's Open. She came within two strokes of earning a spot in the playoff that eventually defined the qualifier. At the end of the year, she was recognized with the Massachusetts State Junior Player of the Year award.

Beginning 2022, Molly Smith won her first tournament on the American Junior Golf Association (AJDA) girls' circuit. Such a result came at the Spot X Hotel Junior Championship Presented By Florida's Historic Coast, where she defeated another rising young star, Ashleen Kaur.

In the current season she has participated in six AJDA tournaments. Her best result came at the AJGA Junior at Chicopee presented by John D. Mineck Foundation last July, when she finished T7.

She has participated in other amateur and club circuits in both singles and team events. She recently became, along with her sister Morgan, the first pair of sisters to compete in the Massachusetts Four-Ball Championship.

In a few days, the duo will attend the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, as a team.

After her performance at the local U.S. Open qualifier, Molly Smith is determined to participate in one of the three Women's U.S. Open qualifiers scheduled for June 7. If she qualifies, it would be her debut, as an amateur, at the professional level.

Poll : 0 votes