Who is Gordon Sargent? All you need to know about the college golfer who recently earned his PGA Tour card

Gordon Sargent has been quite impressive this season while claiming the number 1 rank in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Sargent just turned 20 this year and has already earned his PGA Tour card due to his exceptional performance. The American golfer currently attends Vanderbilt University and has won various accolades with them.

Sargent has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in golf and offers huge potential compared to other amateur golfers. His amateur career was quite impressive and included several wins in prominent tournaments. Gordon Sargent has been winning since 2019 starting from the Alabama State Junior Championship to the Mason Rudolph Championship that he won in 2023.

Additionally, the 20-year-old has also featured in several major tournaments including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open as a low amateur, and the Open Championship. Sargent has also represented the United States in the Walker Cup and delivered a decent performance there as well.

Gordon Sargent grew up around a golf course since he was a little boy, his father played amateur golf and his parents were members of the Country Club of Birmingham and Shoal Creek. It was inevitable that the youngster would find himself playing golf professionally and he's been doing it since he was a 9-year old boy.

Gordon Sargent becomes the first player to graduate from the PGA Tour University's Accelerated Program

The PGA Tour came up with a great initiative to promote golf among young aspirants through the PGA Tour University Accelerated Program. Gordon Sargent is their first graduate and accumulated the required points by a sensational performance in the amateur championships.

The new program allows collegiate golfers to get points based on their performance in college, amateur, and professional golf. Sargent's appearance in major tournaments helped him get those points. Additionally, he also received a massive boost after reaching number 1 in World Golf Amateur Rankings.

Expand Tweet

The 20-year-old gained automatic PGA Tour status after teeing up at the World Amateur Team Championship. However, it was about time, Sargent got his PGA Tour card as the youngster has been nothing but exceptional. Despite his underwhelming tournament performance in majors, his graceful swings and stunning speed impressed many.